Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Ukraine War: Irish Photojournalist Killed Near Kyiv

Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski has been killed near Kyiv while covering Ukraine war with Fox reporter Benjamin Hall.

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 11:01 pm

Fox News photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski has been killed near the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. He was injured along side Fox reporter Benjamin Hall in incoming fire while reporting. 

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," said Suzanne Scott in a statement, the chief executive officer of Fox News. 

Pierre had been in Ukraine since Februrary.

The statement added, "His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill."

Last year, Pierre had played a key role in the evacuation of Fox's Afghan freelance associates and their families following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country.

The news of Pierre's death comes hours after Fox announced that their reporter Benjamin Hall was injured during reporting. News reports quoting Ukraine's prosecutor general said he was in intensive care. 

Pierre is the second foreign journalist killed in Ukraine in the ongoing invasion by Russia. On Sunday, award-winning American journalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed while covering the refugee crisis in the country for Time magazine. 

