Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Ukraine War: Missing Photojournalist Found Dead Near Kyiv

Maks Levin was found dead on Friday. He had been missing since March 13 from near Kyiv where he was covering the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin Twitter

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 10:36 pm

Well-known Ukrainian photojournalist Maks Levin was found dead in a village near Ukrainain capital Kyiv on Friday.

He had been missing since March 13 from the combat zone of Vyshhorod near Kyiv where he was covering the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said in a statement on Saturday that Levin was killed with two gunshots, fired allegedly by the Russian military. 

Levin, 41, had worked for many Ukrainian and international organisations such as Wall Street Journal, TIME magazine, and Radio Liberty. Just last month, one of his photographs was on the cover of an issue of German magazine Der Spiegel.  

Besides Levin, at least six more journalists have been killed in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They are Russian journalist Oksana Baulina working for The Insider, Ukrainian Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova and Irish Pierre Zakrzewski of Fox News, American Brent Renaud working for TIME magazine, and Ukrainian journalists Yevhenii Sakun and Shakirov Dilerbek Shukurovych.

More journalists have been wounded, including Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall who survived the attack in which Sasha and Pierre were killed. Juan Arredondo, a Colombian-American journalist, was injured in the attack that killed Brent Renaud.   

Last month, Russian fighters had ambushed and attacked a team of Sky News journalists. Multiple team members sustained bullet injuries in the attack but they were saved by their body armours. 

Levin is survived by his partner, four children, and elderly parents.

With AP inputs

