Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
Ukraine War: British-American Journalist Injured Near Kyiv Safely Evacuated

Benjamin Hall was wounded near Kyiv while reporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine along with fellow Fox News journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova. Pierre and Sasha died from their injuries. 

Updated: 17 Mar 2022 9:02 am

Journalist Benjamin Hall, who was severely injured near Kyiv earlier this week, has been safely evacuated out of Ukraine.

Hall came under fire near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv while reporting the ongoing Russian invasion of the country along with fellow Fox News journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova. Pierre and Sasha died from their injuries. 

"Ben is alert and said to be in good spirits. He’s being treated with the best possible care in the world," said Suzanne Scott in a statement, the Fox News chief executive officer.

Prior to the assignment in Ukraine, Hall was Fox's State Department correspondent and had earlier reported from the conflict zones in the Middle East and Africa.

Regarding Pierre, Scott earlier said, "His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill."

Pierre, an Irish national, was a veteran at Fox and had earlier covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. He was last year instrumental in the evacuation of Fox's Afghan freelancers and their families following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Sasha was 24-years-old and was working with Fox as a consultant in Ukraine. She was helping Fox teams navigate Kyiv and its surroundings for their reporting duties. 

"She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country," said Scott about Sasha in her statement. 

International Ukraine Kyiv Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Ukraine War Journalists' Safety Journalist Murder Evacuation Evacuation From Ukraine
