Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Ukraine-Russia Crisis: UK Sanctions Russians, Including Abramovich

Britain has imposed a travel ban and asset freezes on seven more wealthy Russians, including Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea.

In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr is displayed on the screen (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 4:02 pm

The government said Thursday that Abramovich's assets are frozen, he is banned from visiting the UK and he is barred from transactions with UK individuals and businesses.

Abramovich said last week he was trying to sell Chelsea as the threat of sanctions loomed.

Also added to the UK sanctions list are industrialist Oleg Deripaska and Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin.

The sanctions are being imposed in response to Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

