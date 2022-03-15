Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Ukraine Realises It Can't Join NATO: President Zelenskyy

"I am glad that our people are starting to realise that and count on themselves and our partners who are helping us," said President Zelenskyy.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy AP photo

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 8:50 pm

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the country realises that it can't join NATO.


Speaking Tuesday to representatives of the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), Zelenskyy said that “we heard for years about the allegedly open doors” of NATO, but “we have already heard that we won't be able to join”.


He added, “It's the truth we must recognise, and I'm glad that our people are starting to realise that and count on themselves and our partners who are helping us.” 

The JEF may consist of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Zelenskyy again urged Western allies to provide Ukraine with warplanes. 

