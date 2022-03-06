Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Ukraine Conflict | Continuous Assault Halts Evacuations For Second Time: Officials

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.

Ukraine Conflict | Continuous Assault Halts Evacuations For Second Time: Officials
Representational Image AP

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 7:30 pm

A Ukrainian official says a second attempt to evacuate civilians from a southern city under siege for a week has failed due to continued Russian shelling.

Evacuations from the port city of Mariupol were scheduled to begin at noon local time (10 a.m. GMT) during a 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local ceasefire, Ukrainian military authorities said earlier Sunday.

Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the planned evacuations along designated humanitarian corridors were halted because of an ongoing assault.

“There can be no green corridors' because only the sick brain of the Russians decides when to start shooting and at whom,“ he said on Telegram.

A similar cease-fire planned for Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha collapsed Saturday, trapping residents under more shelling and aerial bombardment by Russian forces. 

