Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

UK Police Find Body In Case That Led To Social Media Circus

Home International

UK Police Find Body In Case That Led To Social Media Circus

Police searching for a woman who vanished three weeks ago in northwest England found a body in a river close to where she was last seen, the Lancashire Constabulary said Sunday.

How To Manage Communities On Social Media Platforms?
Case That Led To Social Media Circus

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 2:32 pm

Police searching for a woman who vanished three weeks ago in northwest England found a body in a river close to where she was last seen, the Lancashire Constabulary said Sunday. Formal identification of the body is pending. The search for Nicola Bulley, 45, has riveted Britain since she went missing on Jan. 27 while walking her dog along the River Wyre. It also generated a circus of sorts in the tiny community of St Michael's on Wyre as speculation on social media spurred unofficial searches and attracted amateur sleuths.


Would-be rescuers broke into derelict buildings despite police assurances that exhaustive searches were taking place. Some launched nighttime patrols, challenging locals who came face-to-face with strangers rattling their gates and prowling through their front gardens. Confidence in the police plummeted amid criticism that police had botched the search for Bulley, a mortgage adviser who was last seen shortly after taking her daughters, ages 6 and 9, to school on a Friday morning.


The Lancashire police department, which dedicated 40 detectives to the investigation, came under increasing criticism the longer the case went unsolved. In an apparent effort to respond, the force said Bulley was classified as a “high-risk” missing person “based on several specific vulnerabilities.” It later revealed she had struggled with alcohol and perimenopause before she vanished. The disclosure prompted a further backlash, with senior members of the government, opposition leaders, and victims' rights advocates decrying the release of such personal information.

Related stories

Britain’s ‘Trial Of The Pyx’ Ceremony In London’s Goldsmiths’ Hall

In Pictures: Protests Seeking Better Pay Continue In Britain Amid Cost-of-living Crisis

Britain RMT Strike: Rail, Maritime And Transport Workers Protest Over Jobs, Pay Conditions In London


The police department said Friday that it would conduct an internal review of the investigation. The department has also referred itself to Britain's independent police watchdog over contact officers had with Bulley before her disappearance.

Tags

International British Police Social Media Dead Body Missing Women Northwest England Investigation/Enquiry
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme