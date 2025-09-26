Turkish Airlines Finalizes Agreement To Acquire 225 Boeing Jets, Pending Engine Terms

- Turkish Airlines has agreed to buy 225 Boeing aircraft (75 Dreamliners and 150 737 MAXs), with deliveries planned between 2029 and 2034.
Turkish Airlines has reached a deal to purchase 225 aircraft from Boeing, subject to the conclusion of engine-related negotiations.
The airline plans to order 75 wide-body Boeing 787s (50 firm and 25 options) and 150 narrow-body 737 MAXs (100 firm and 50 options). Deliveries are scheduled between 2029 and 2034.
The order is conditional on successful discussions with engine manufacturers. Talks with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace are ongoing regarding engines, spare parts, and maintenance for the 787s. For the 737 MAXs, negotiations with CFM International are focused on engine supply and servicing.
The agreement followed a meeting in Washington between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump, where both sides spoke about resolving sanctions and expanding bilateral trade.
Turkish Airlines recently took a minority stake in Spain’s Air Europa and continues to pursue an ambitious growth plan. Under its 2023–2033 roadmap, the carrier aims to expand its fleet to more than 800 aircraft by 2033, up from around 485 today, and switch to an entirely new-generation fleet by 2035.
According to the airline, the deal will enhance operational efficiency and support its target of sustaining an annual growth rate of about 6 percent.