Turkish Airlines Finalizes Agreement To Acquire 225 Boeing Jets, Pending Engine Terms

- Turkish Airlines has agreed to buy 225 Boeing aircraft (75 Dreamliners and 150 737 MAXs), with deliveries planned between 2029 and 2034.

- The deal is conditional on finalizing engine supply and maintenance agreements with Rolls-Royce, GE Aerospace, and CFM International.

- The airline’s long-term plan is to expand its fleet to over 800 aircraft by 2033 and transition fully to new-generation planes by 2035.