Trump Calls For Leadership Change In Iran Amid Rising Tensions Khamenei

The remarks followed a sharp exchange on social media, with Khamenei accusing the US president of fuelling unrest and Trump countering that Iran’s leaders rule through fear and violence.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Iran-US relations
Trump Calls For Leadership Change In Iran Amid Rising Tensions Khamenei
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Donald Trump said Iran should seek “new leadership”, directly challenging Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as protests in the country appeared to ease.

  • Trump alleged mass killings during recent protests and repeated warnings of possible US military action, further heightening tensions between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called for a change in Iran’s leadership, saying the decades-long rule of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should come to an end.

“It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran,” Trump said in comments to POLITICO, as nationwide protests that had demanded the removal of Iran’s leadership appeared to lose momentum.

His remarks followed a series of sharply worded posts by Khamenei on X, which accused the US president of fuelling unrest and causing deaths in Iran. The Iranian leader claimed that Trump had openly encouraged those he described as seditionists and had even promised them military backing.

Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars - X
A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

BY Ainnie Arif

In the posts, Khamenei said Trump was responsible for casualties, destruction and defamation directed at the Iranian nation, and accused him of misrepresenting violent groups as spokespeople for the Iranian people.

Trump rejected the accusations, arguing that Iran’s leadership maintains control through intimidation and brutality. “What he is guilty of, as the leader of a country, is the complete destruction of that country and the use of violence at levels never seen before,” Trump told POLITICO.

Related Content
Related Content

He said true leadership was rooted in legitimacy and public trust, not repression. “Leadership is about respect, not fear and death,” he added.

The US president also accused Khamenei of presiding over widespread killings during recent demonstrations. Trump claimed that thousands of protesters had been killed over the past three weeks, prompting repeated warnings from Washington of possible military action.

Earlier in the week, Trump had urged Iranians to continue protesting and to “take over institutions”, promising that “help is on its way”. The following day, he said he had been informed that the violence had subsided.

“The best decision he ever made was not hanging more than 800 people two days ago,” Trump said on Saturday when asked about the scope of a potential US military response.

Trump went on to criticise Iran’s political system and Khamenei personally, saying the country’s troubles stemmed from years of misrule. “The man should run his country properly and stop killing people,” he said.

The exchange reflects sharply rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, coming shortly after Khamenei claimed in a public address that “the Iranian nation has defeated America”.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd ODI: Series Tied 1-1, Decider At Holkar Stadium

  2. West Indies Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: WI, AFG Battle It Out In Windhoek Sunshine

  3. India Women's Tour Of Australia: White-Ball Squads Announced - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Bangladesh Propose Group Swap With Ireland To Play T20 World Cup Matches In Sri Lanka

  5. India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Preview: Men In Blue Look To Protect Home Record As Kiwis Eye Historic First Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 1 Live Score: Alexander Zverev Downs Gabriel Diallo; Jasmine Paolini, Maria Sakkari Advance

  2. Australian Open 2026 Preview: 'Now or Never' Moment For Novak Djokovic As Serbinator Chases Record 25th Grand Slam

  3. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  4. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  5. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen Loss Ends Indian Challenge

  4. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Possibility of Alliance with BJP in Karnataka Local Body Polls Is Open: HD Kumaraswamy

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Strong Systems in Place: Biennale Foundation Assures Continuity Despite Leadership Change

  5. Day In Pics: January 17, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  2. Nobel Prize’s Blind Spot: When Symbolism Overshadows Substance In Venezuela

  3. 12 Terrorists Killed After Attacks on Banks, Police Station in Balochistan

  4. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  5. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

Latest Stories

  1. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  2. Trump Effect? Is India Pulling Out of Iran's Chabahar Project?

  3. A Master Peacemaker With A Proxy Nobel Peace Prize: Trump And His Claims of Ending Wars

  4. Medal for Trump, Nobel for Machado: Nobel Panel Says Honour Stays With Laureate

  5. Spirit Release Date: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri To Arrive In March

  6. SAD Seeks Governor’s Intervention Over Majithia’s Jail Security

  7. Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das' Spy Comedy Off To Slow Start Despite Positive Reviews

  8. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cold Wave Eases Slightly