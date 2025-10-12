Three Qatari Diplomats Killed In Car Crash Near Sharm El-Sheikh

Tragic accident claims lives of key mediators en route to Gaza peace summit, casting a somber shadow over fragile ceasefire celebrations and global talks

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gaza war Israel Hamas peace deal photo gallery_1
Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Three Amiri Diwan employees from Qatar's protocol team died when their car overturned on a curve 50 km from Sharm El-Sheikh; two others injured and hospitalized.

  • Victims were en route to Monday's global summit finalizing the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, a deal Qatar co-mediated with Egypt and the U.S.

  • Qatari embassy confirms stable conditions for survivors; bodies and injured to return to Doha Sunday; regional leaders express condolences amid ongoing investigations.

Three Qatari diplomats, employees of the Amiri Diwan—Qatar's top government body—were killed in a car crash near Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, the Qatari embassy in Egypt confirmed in a statement on X Sunday. The officials, part of the Qatari protocol team instrumental in mediating the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire, were traveling to the city ahead of a high-level international summit set to finalize the peace agreement when their vehicle overturned on a sharp curve approximately 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the resort.

Two other diplomats were injured in the incident and are receiving treatment at a Sharm El-Sheikh hospital, with the embassy assuring their conditions are stable. The bodies of the deceased and the wounded are scheduled for repatriation to Doha later Sunday, amid expressions of profound grief from Qatari leadership. "We mourn the loss of these dedicated servants of peace," the statement read, highlighting their roles in the ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Egyptian security sources described the crash as a tragic accident, with no indications of foul play, though an investigation into road conditions and vehicle safety is underway. The diplomats' untimely deaths come at a pivotal moment: Sharm El-Sheikh is preparing to host over 20 world leaders on Monday for the summit, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S., to implement the first phase of President Donald Trump's Gaza plan—including hostage releases and aid surges—following the Thursday ceasefire announcement.

Qatar's mediation has been central to the breakthrough, with the Gulf nation facilitating talks that led to Hamas's agreement on the initial truce. It remains unclear if the victims were directly involved in the negotiations, but their protocol duties underscore Doha's deep commitment to the process. Tributes poured in from regional allies: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi offered condolences, calling the loss "a blow to shared aspirations for stability," while U.S. officials echoed sentiments of sorrow, praising Qatar's "invaluable contributions."

