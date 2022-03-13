Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Thousands Of Albanians Protest Price Hike, Accuse Government

Many people took the floor on the fourth day of protest asking the government to tackle a recent significant hike in the price of fuel and other food items.

Thousands Of Albanians Protest Price Hike, Accuse Government
Protest against the fuel price hike. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 12:08 am

Thousands of Albanians are holding a protest Saturday in the capital Tirana against recent price hikes that authorities blame on the war in Ukraine.

Albanians from all around the country first gathered at the main Skanderbeg Square before marching in front of Prime Minister Edi Rama's office with banners and anti-government slogans.


Many people took the floor on the fourth day of protest asking the government to tackle a recent significant hike in the price of fuel and other food items.

Related stories

Andhra Pradesh Reports One Coronavirus Death After 10 Days

1,088 COVID-19 Cases, 31 Deaths In Kerala

Ladakh Records Seven Fresh Covid-19 Cases; 13 Recoveries


After fuel prices rose 50% last week, two days ago, Rama's government-imposed price controls on fuel, and has urged Albanians to use their cars less. Fuel suppliers' profit margins have been frozen in the coming months, while retail prices will be set daily and gas stations that charge more will be closed.


The fuel price hike has had a knock-on effect on food costs in the small Balkan country. Protesters accuse the government of profiting from the higher prices by not reducing taxation. They have urged it to emulate neighbouring countries — which have also been hit by global price hikes due to Russia's war against Ukraine — and cut fuel taxes to cushion the blow to consumers.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

International Fuel Price Hike Albania Tirana Government Schemes Protests Protesters Albanians Protest Price Hike Tirana
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court