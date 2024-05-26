International

Terrorists Burn Down Bus, Torture Passengers In Pak: Police

The incident happened on Saturday when the bus enroute to Dera Ismail Khan from Drazinda was intercepted by the TTP terrorists in Daraban Tehsil and the passengers were forcibly disembarked

Representational Image
Terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) burnt down a bus in Pakistan | Photo: Representational Image
Terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) burnt down a bus and tortured its passengers in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday when the bus enroute to Dera Ismail Khan from Drazinda was intercepted by the TTP terrorists in Daraban Tehsil and the passengers were forcibly disembarked.

"During the incident the TTP terrorists burnt to ashes the passenger bus after disembarking them. They first of all tortured the passengers and later threatened them for supporting government," a senior police official said.

Later while fleeing the terrorists ignited the bus to ashes.

Heavy contingents of police rushed to the site to control the situation.

Law and order situation in the southern districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province has virtually collapsed as militants take control of the public order late in the evening and could be seen marching on main roads in the districts bordering volatile tribal districts South and North Waziristan.

