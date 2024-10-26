International

Taiwan Pushes To Join IMF To Protect From China's Possible Financial Assault

The push is part of a wider effort to boost the self-governed island's global status. Taiwan also is seeking to participate in the UN World Health Organisation's annual World Health Assembly and join Interpol.

Taiwans President Lai Ching-te |
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te | Photo: AP
info_icon

Taiwan, a major economy the size of Poland but absent from global organisations, is making a longshot push to join the International Monetary Fund, the 190-country organisation that offers members emergency loans and other financial assistance.

“Taiwan's membership at the IMF would help boost financial resilience,” the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington said during this week's IMF and World Bank annual meetings. The office serves as Taiwan's de facto embassy in the US.

The push is part of a wider effort to boost the self-governed island's global status. Taiwan also is seeking to participate in the UN World Health Organisation's annual World Health Assembly and join Interpol. The US and its allies are Taiwan's supporters.

But China, which sees Taiwan as a breakaway province and threatens to annex it by force, has blocked such efforts and insists it represent Taiwan in international forums. The island is now designated as “Taiwan Province of China” in IMF literature.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump signed legislation making it US policy to advocate for Taiwan's membership or observer status in international organizations such as the IMF.

The US State Department said the world “stands to benefit from Taiwan's expertise and resources to address some of today's most difficult global challenges.” It said it will continue to support Taiwan's membership in international organizations where statehood is not required and encourage Taiwan's meaningful participation in groups where its membership is not possible.

The IMF had no comment on Taiwan's efforts to gain membership. The US has the biggest say within the group, but China is also influential, having more voting power than any other country except for the United States and Japan.

Bo Li, who had worked as vice governor of the People's Bank of China, now serves as the IMF's deputy managing director.

The idea for Taiwan to join the IMF is to protect the democratically ruled island from a financial assault by China, which is determined to seize the island, by force if necessary.

While Washington is worried over a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait, analysts and observers have raised concerns that Beijing could wage an economic and cyber war to force a surrender from Taiwan.

In a report this month, the research group Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance warned that China could try to destabilize the Taiwanese currency by placing big bets against Taiwan's stock market and manipulating foreign exchange markets. Joining the IMF would give Taiwan access to a rainy-day fund it could use to defend itself.

The US House has approved a bill that would direct the United States to advocate for Taiwan's IMF membership. The legislation reflects growing concern from Republicans and Democrats alike over Beijing's rising threats to Taiwan, an island critical to the global supply of computer chips.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, a North Carolina Republican and chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, argued in January that the United States needed to look beyond Beijing's military threats and help Taiwan defend itself financially.

“As one of the world's most advanced and innovative economies, Taiwan should be included under the fund's activities,” McHenry said.

Taiwan does not have a seat at the United Nations. But Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., has noted that Kosovo in southeastern Europe is an IMF member even though it is not recognized by the UN.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Strangled By Spin, Rohit And Co Face Humiliating Series Defeat | IND - 188/7, 156; NZ - 255, 259
  2. SL Vs WI, 3rd ODI Live Score: West Indies Opt To Bowl First Against Sri Lanka In Pallekele; See Playing XIs
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Third Round Starts Sans Many Big Names - Here's Why
  4. PAK Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Noman Ali, Sajid Khan Turn The Screws On England To Earn Series-Clinching Nine-Wicket Win In Rawalpindi
  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 3 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Pune
Football News
  1. Leicester 1-3 Nottingham Forest: Chris Wood's Brace Seals Derby Triumph Over The Foxes
  2. EPL: Chris Wood's Brace Sends Forest Onto Fifth - In Pics
  3. MLS Playoffs: Lionel Messi Fails To Score As Inter Miami Beat Atlanta United - In Pics
  4. Live Streaming Of RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg And Other Must-Watch Games This Weekend: Fixtures, Timings, How To Watch
  5. Injuries Holding Manchester United Back, Believes Coach Erik Ten Hag
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  4. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings
  5. Australia Vs Malaysia Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh: Hotels In Tirupati Get Fresh Bomb Threats; Name Of Udayanidhi Stalin's Wife Mentioned
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. Cyclone Dana Spares Odisha With Minimum Damage; Kills 3 In Bengal, Leaves Districts Flooded
  4. Punjab ‘Chakka Jam’: Why Are Farmers Holding Protest?
  5. India-China Border Row: Satellite Images Confirm Disengagement In Depsang And Demchok
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Taiwan Pushes To Join IMF To Protect From China's Possible Financial Assault
  2. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  3. Donald Trump Accused Of Groping Woman In 1993 While Jeffrey Epstein Watched
  4. Middle-East Tensions: With 100 Fighter Jets, Israel Launches 'Precise Strikes'; Iran Says 'Limited Damage'
  5. Israeli Airstrike Kills Three Journalists In Lebanon While They Slept
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs