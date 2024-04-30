Superpower Dreams Vs Bankruptcy: Pakistan Leader's Rare Praise For India Amid Economic Crisis

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan's opposition leader and chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, drew a stark comparison with India during his inaugural address on Monday. Speaking at the National Assembly, the opposition leader question why New Delhi and Islamabad were on different paths despite becoming independent at the same time.
Taking to the floor, the Pakistani leader how India was seeing dreams of becoming a "global superpower" whereas Pakistan is heading towards "bankruptcy".
"In August 1947, India and Pakistan got Independence together. Today, India is dreaming of becoming a global superpower, while we are begging to avoid bankruptcy. Who is responsible for this?" Rehman asked fellow lawmakers.
Pakistan just received its final loan tranche of $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund as part of its $3 billion bailout package.
Despite the IMF loan, Pakistan is seeking the release of more funds from the international monetary body.
The right-wing Islamic leader also criticised the general elections held on February 8. Stating that the "establishment and bureaucracy had no role", Rehman asked - "What kind of election is this where the losers are not satisfied, and the winners are upset?"
The opposition leader also took a jibe at Pakistan's army has he hinted at the "hidden forces selling democracy" and treating elected officals as "mere puppets".
"Governments are formed in palaces, and bureaucrats decide who will be the Prime Minister. How long will we continue to compromise? How long will we seek help from external forces to be elected as lawmakers?" Rehman stated further.
Pakistan conducted its elections on February 8 in which no party saw secured a majority. The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan Peoples Party formed a coalition to form a government with Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister.