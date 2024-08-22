Storm Lilian To Hit UK Soon, Met Office Issues Yellow Alert For England, Parts Of Wales And Scotland

The UK Met Office has officially named Storm Lilian as the 12th storm of the season. After confirming the landfall of the storm, the Met Office proceeded to issue yellow alerts for northern England and parts of Wales and Scotland.
As per the Met Office, Storm Lilian will be making its landfall on Friday and bring intense winds and rain to the UK. As per the weather department, the winds are expected to be around 50 to 6 miles per hour, with the speed increasing upto 80 mph in extreme cases.
Yellow Alert Issued Ahead Of Landfall
A yellow warning has been issued from 5 AM BST To 11 AM BST on Friday as Storm Lilian advances.
Taking to social media platform X, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain and wind for northern England, north Wales and southwest Scotland.
As per the Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly - “Storm Lilian will bring some potentially damaging gusts during Friday morning, with gusts widely in the 50-60mph range, with the possibility of some gusts in excess of 75mph in a few places.
“There’s associated rainfall with Lilian that has also resulted in a Met Office warning for parts of Scotland. Within the warning area, another 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely. Much of this is falling on saturated ground so increases the chance of some surface water flooding," he added further.
With the yellow warnings, the Met office has also warned residents to not venture outside as a flash flood situation is likely.
The winds due to Storm Lilian is also expected to disrupted bus services, train services and in an extreme scenario, flight operations.