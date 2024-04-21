International

Sri Lanka: Child Among 7 Killed During Car Racing Event

Sri Lanka: The authorities said the child is among the seven people killed during a car racing event in the island nation.

AP
Car racing event in Sri Lanka | Photo: AP
At least seven people, including a child have been reportedly killed during a car racing event in Sri Lanka on Sunday. In the incident, 23 people also suffered critical injuries.

Reports said 23 people also suffered critical injuries during a motor car racing event in the country’s Uva province.

It is said the incident happened as a competing car in the racing event, which was organized at the central hill resort of Diyathalawa, deviated from the track and crashed into the spectators, resulting in the death of seven individuals and injuring 23 others.

"In the accident, 23 people were critically injured and seven others were killed," reports quoted the country’s police as saying.

The authorities also identified an 8-year-old boy and four-track assistants among others among the deceased.

The annual event marking the traditional New Year festivities came to be halted in 2019 with the Easter Sunday attack where 270 people were killed in suicide bomb attacks.

Sunday's resumption coincided with the fifth anniversary of the attack only to be halted by the tragic incident of seven deaths.

