Smithsonian to Return Stolen Temple Idols to India

An agreement was signed by Deputy Chief of Mission Amb. Namgya Khampa and NMAA Director Dr. Chase Robinson, following provenance research into these antiquities the Museum found that they were illegally removed from India Photo: Source: X / @IndianEmbassyUS

An agreement was signed by Deputy Chief of Mission Amb. Namgya Khampa and NMAA Director Dr. Chase Robinson, following provenance research into these antiquities the Museum found that they were illegally removed from India Photo: Source: X / @IndianEmbassyUS