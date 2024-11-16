US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., in a statement on Wednesday, said the pieces recovered under several ongoing investigations into criminal trafficking networks, including those of alleged antiquities trafficker Subhash Kapoor and convicted trafficker Nancy Wiener, were returned at a ceremony with Manish Kulhary from the Consulate General of India here and Alexandra deArmas, Group Supervisor from the Homeland Security Investigation of New York Cultural Property, Art, and Antiquities Group.