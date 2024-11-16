International

US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India

The returned pieces included a sandstone sculpture depicting a Celestial Dancer looted from a temple in Madhya Pradesh, the Tanesar Mother Goddess carved from green-grey schist and looted from the village of Tanesara-Mahadeva in Rajasthan.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Ancient artefacts to be returned to India from US
Ancient artefacts to be returned to India from US (representative image)
info_icon

At least 1,440 antiquities collectively valued at USD 10 million will be returned to India, a statement has said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., in a statement on Wednesday, said the pieces recovered under several ongoing investigations into criminal trafficking networks, including those of alleged antiquities trafficker Subhash Kapoor and convicted trafficker Nancy Wiener, were returned at a ceremony with Manish Kulhary from the Consulate General of India here and Alexandra deArmas, Group Supervisor from the Homeland Security Investigation of New York Cultural Property, Art, and Antiquities Group.

Bragg announced the return of 1,440 antiquities collectively valued at USD 10 million to the people of India, according to the statement.

"We will continue to investigate the many trafficking networks that have targeted Indian cultural heritage," Bragg said.

The returned pieces included a sandstone sculpture depicting a Celestial Dancer looted from a temple in Madhya Pradesh, the Tanesar Mother Goddess carved from green-grey schist and looted from the village of Tanesara-Mahadeva in Rajasthan.

The statement said that during Bragg’s tenure, the District Attorney’s Antiquities Trafficking Unit recovered just over 2,100 antiquities stolen from more than 30 countries and valued at almost USD 230 million.

It said about 1,000 antiquities, including more than 600 antiquities looted from India and recovered earlier this year, were scheduled to be repatriated in the coming months.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Haris Rauf Strikes Again, Gets Tim David; AUS - 115/6 In 15 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: All Eyes On Shami As MP Tail Puts Bengal Under Pressure; Double Ton For Badoni
  3. India Vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday's IND Vs RSA Johannesburg Match? Check Highlights And Series Recap
  4. 'Los Angeles Doesn't Have A Cricket Venue,' So What? LA28 Chairman Is Ready To Find The Right Place
  5. IPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Pant, Iyer In First Marquee Set; Rahul In Second
Football News
  1. Scotland 1-0 Croatia, UEFA Nations League: Steve Clarke Hails Solid Tartan Army
  2. New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Says He Needs To Win To Be Afforded Time
  3. Pogba And Juventus Agree To Terminate Contract Despite Reduction In Doping Ban
  4. England Vs Ireland Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
  5. Germany Vs Bosnia And Herzegovina Live Streaming, UEFA Nations League: When And Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Ruud Survives Rublev Test To Enter Semis, Knocks Alcaraz Out
  2. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Swiatek, Raducanu Help Poland, Great Britain Advance
  3. Alexander Zverev Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Perfect Zverev Downs Alcaraz To Reach Semi-finals
  5. Nick Kyrgios Confirms Return To Competitive Tennis At Brisbane International
Hockey News
  1. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: THA's Piresram Anongnat Shown Green Card
  2. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  3. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Chowk Named After Birsa Munda | A Look At The Renaming Wave Of Recent Times
  2. Chhattisgarh: 5 Naxals Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Bastar Encounter During Anti-Naxal Ops
  3. Kolkata: Murder Attempt On TMC Councillor; Shooter Arrested
  4. Manipur: 3 Bodies Recovered From Jiribam, Suspected To Be The Missing
  5. SC Seeks Reasons For Denying Maternity Leave To Woman For Adopted Child Aged Above 3 Months
Entertainment News
  1. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  2. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  3. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  4. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  5. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. US To Return 1,440 Stolen Antiquities Valued Rs 83 Crores To India
  2. Israeli Strikes Kill 11 As Lebanon Ceasefire Efforts Appear To Gain Steam
  3. Iranian Official Meets Musk In A Possible step to ease tensions with Trump
  4. Indian Students Protest Against Oxford Union’s Kashmir Debate
  5. Russia Bans Child-Free 'Propaganda'; Threatens Freedom Of Women, LGBTQ Community
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Day 4 Round 5: All Eyes On Shami As MP Tail Puts Bengal Under Pressure; Double Ton For Badoni