Cricket

India Vs England, 4th Test Day 5: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar Secure Morale-Boosting Draw In Manchester

India secured a crucial draw in the fourth Test against England, thanks to outstanding centuries from Ravindra Jadeja (107*), Washington Sundar (101*), and Shubman Gill (103). KL Rahul also played a vital knock, scoring 90 before being dismissed by Ben Stokes. The partnership between Rahul and Gill (188 runs) laid the foundation for India's fightback. Gill's century was particularly significant, as he became the first Asian batter to score 700 runs in a Test series in England. Despite the draw, England maintain a 2-1 lead in the series heading into the final Test.