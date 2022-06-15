Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Downtown Anchorage

Lack of fuel resulted in a airplane in Anchorage in the US having to make an emergency landing.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 8:23 pm

Anchorage (US), Jun 15 (AP) A small airplane made an emergency landing on a street near downtown Anchorage after it ran out of fuel, officials said.


A Cessna 150 on a training flight was attempting to return to the city's small plane airport when it made the landing in a commercial area neighboring downtown Monday at about 9 pm, the Anchorage Daily News reported.


A flight instructor and a student pilot were on board, said Clint Johnson, head of the Alaska division of the National Transportation Safety Board. There were no injuries, and the plane was not damaged.


The plane pulled into a nearby parking lot after landing. After it was refueled, the plane taxied to the nearby airport under a police escort, said Anchorage Police spokesperson Renee Oistad.


She said police did not have information about how much traffic was on the road when the plane landed.

International US Anchorage Emergency Landing Lack Of Fuel Airplane Transportation Safety Board Small Town Airport Student Pilot Clint
