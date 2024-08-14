From 1st Death In Brazil To Outbreak In Europe | All You Need To Know About The 'Sloth Fever Virus'

After causing one death in Brazil, the 'sloth virus fever' is spreading at an unprecedented rate in Europe. The Oropouche virus was confirmed for the first time in Europe and has been detected in three countries.
As per the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), a total of 19 cases have been confirmed in the continent. Of this, 12 cases have been reported in Spain, five in Italy and two in Germany.
Health officials further added that the people infected in Europe had recently returned from vacations in Cuba and Brazil
Experts have stated that the sloth fever virus comes from the same family of diseases such as the Zika Virus and Dengue and can be potentially deadly if not treated in time.
Apart from Europe, the sloth fever virus was detected in South American countries such as Brazil and Cuba. Brazil recently confirmed the outbreak and the first death due to the Oropouche virus.
What Is The Sloth Fever Virus?
The Sloth Fever virus, medically known as Oropouche virus is an arthropod-borne virus. The virus, which is generally found in sloths, can be transmitted to humans due to an insect bite.
The virus was first discovered in 1955 by a forest worker who contracted in working near the Oropouche River in Trinidad and Tobago. In South America, after dengue virus, sloth fever virus is the most most prevalent arthropod-borne viral disease.
Symptoms of the virus include abrupt fever, headache, dizziness, chills, muscle aches and pain and sensitivity to light. In rare cases, the disease can lead to severe complications such as aseptic meningitis (inflammation of brain).