US: Shreyas Reddy Becomes 4th Indian Student To Die In A Month | About The 4 Deaths

Indian-American student Shreyas Reddy's death is the fourth such incident within a month in the United States. Of the three other Indian-origin students who have been found dead over the past month, one was fatally attacked in Georgia state’s Lithonia city by a homeless drug addict.
Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in New York said on Thursday that no foul play is suspected at this stage in the death of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri.
Who Was Shreyas Reddy
According to the Consulate General of India in New York, Shreyas Reddy Benigeri was a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.
Shreyas Reddy Benigeri's family is in India and has been informed about the tragedy, the Consulate General of India in New York said, adding that his father is expected to arrive from India soon.
Shreyas 4th Indian Student To Die In A Month, Who Are The Others
Neel Acharya: The death of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri comes days after Neel Acharya, an Indian-origin student pursuing a double major at the prestigious Purdue University, was found dead near the varsity airport.
Acharya's body was found on Sunday, January 28, after police were called to investigate an unmoving body near the airport.
Acharya's death remains mysterious even after the autopsy, which found no trauma on his body. Officials said that foul play is not suspected in the death, adding that his preliminary cause of death and manner of death are pending toxicology results, which can take up to six weeks to get back from the lab.
Vivek Saini: Vivek Saini (25), an MBA student in Georgia's Lithonia and a part-time clerk at a convenience store was killed in an attack by a homeless drug addict who used to take shelter at the store itself.
Julian Faulkner was helped by Vivek Saini with food, water and even warm clothes, reports said.
On January 16, the 25-year-old reportedly refused to give Faulkner free food and the refusal allegedly led to the fatal attack.
The horrifying incident was caught on camera, showing Julian Faulkner hitting Vivek Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.
Akul Dhawan: Another Indian-American student, 18-year-old Akul B Dhawan, at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia.
Dhawan reportedly went missing in the early hours of January 20 and was found dead almost 10 hours later on the back porch of a building near the university campus in west Urbana in the US state of Illinois.
