International

Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot

Norwegian authorities confirmed that Hvaldimir, a beluga whale previously suspected of being a Russian spy, died from a bacterial infection rather than gunshot wounds.

Russian ‘Spy Whale’
An autopsy revealed that the infection may have resulted from a wound in the whale's mouth. Photo: X
info_icon

A beluga whale known as "Hvaldimir," which gained attention off the coast of Norway, did not die from gunshot wounds, as some animal rights groups claimed. Instead, Norwegian police reported on Friday that the whale died from a bacterial infection, likely caused by a wound in its mouth.

The whale was first spotted in 2019 near Russian waters, wearing a harness that read "Equipment St. Petersburg." This led to widespread speculation that it could be a Russian spy. Many believed the whale's unique situation was related to military training by the Russian navy, which has been known to use animals for various purposes.

The whale was found floating in a bay in southern Norway on August 31, 2023. Following its discovery, two animal advocacy groups, OneWhale and NOAH, filed a police report. They argued that the whale’s injuries suggested it had been intentionally harmed. Some reports indicated that the animal had a wound that resembled a bullet hole. This prompted the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries to order an autopsy to clarify the cause of death.

Amund Preede Revheim, head of the North Sea and Environment section of the Norwegian police, stated that the final autopsy, conducted by Norway's Veterinary Institute, determined the probable cause of death to be a bacterial infection. The infection may have stemmed from a stick lodged in the whale’s mouth. Revheim emphasized that there were no findings in the autopsy that indicated the whale had been shot. He noted that the autopsy was complicated because many of the whale's organs had begun to decompose.

Despite claims from animal rights groups that there was evidence of intentional harm, police found no basis to initiate a criminal investigation. Revheim pointed out that the police had already evaluated the whale’s condition, including a stick measuring about 35 centimetres (14 inches) found in its mouth. The whale's stomach was empty, and its organs were in advanced decay.

Earlier, OneWhale and NOAH asserted that they had compelling evidence to suggest Hvaldimir’s death resulted from human-inflicted injuries. They claimed that veterinarians and ballistics experts had reviewed photographs of the whale's wounds and concluded that they were indicative of gunshot injuries. However, police countered these claims, stating that assessments by the Veterinary Institute and forensic technicians found no signs of gunshot wounds. They conducted X-rays of the whale’s chest and head, discovering no projectiles or metal fragments.

Hvaldimir was a 4.2-meter (14-foot) long and 1,225-kilogram (2,700-pound) whale, first seen by fishermen near Hammerfest, a town in northern Norway. The whale's harness and a device resembling a camera mount fueled media speculation about its origins and purpose.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: White Ferns Off To Flier; NZ-W 43/0 (5 Overs)
  2. Indonesia Vs Japan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 12
  3. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Hit Fifties In South Africa's 10-Wicket Win Over West Indies
  4. India Vs New Zealand Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  5. RSA-W Vs WI-W, Women's T20 WC 2024: South Africa Thrash West Indies By 10 Wickets In Dubai
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs NorthEast United Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG 0-1 NEUFC; Gaurs Control Ball But Highlanders Ahead
  2. Premier League: Fabian Hurzeler Keen To Show Response After Learning From First Brighton Loss
  3. Real Madrid Vs Villarreal Live Streaming, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Pair Karim Adeyemi And Julien Duranville Sidelined In Double Injury Blow
  5. Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne To Skip UEFA Nations League Fixtures To Manage Workload
Tennis News
  1. Daniil Medvedev Beats Thiago Seyboth, Rallies To Straight Sets Win In Shanghai Opener
  2. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  3. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  4. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  5. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  2. Viral Video Claims 188-Year-Old Man Found In Cave | Here's The Truth
  3. Haryana Assembly Election: Voting For All 90 Seats On Oct 5, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Among Key Contenders
  4. Jaishankar To Visit Pak This Month, MEA Slams Country's 'Warm Welcome' For Zakir Naik
  5. Why Did Maharashtra DY Speaker Jump Into Safety Net At Mantralaya? | Brief History Of Quota Movement
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Russian ‘Spy Whale’ Hvaldimir Likely Died From Infection In Norway, Not Gunshot
  2. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  3. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  4. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  5. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections