A resident reacts as he passes by burning debris following Russia's missile and drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A fragment of a Russian drone with the writing "Geran-2" lies on the ground at a residential area following Russia's missile and drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Emergency mergency services personnel carry a body of a victim following a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Black smoke and fire rises above the burning garages following Russia's massive missile and drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A smoke is seen from a window of apartments damaged by a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine.
People rest in a metro station, being used as a bomb shelter, during a Russian drones attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
An Ukrainian soldier, left, walks though human corridor with people holding photos of their missed relatives after returning from captivity after a POWs exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine.
An Ukrainian soldier reacts after returning from captivity after a POWs exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers react after returning from captivity during a prisoners' exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine.