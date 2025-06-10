International

Russian Drone Attacks Hit Kyiv, Kharkiv Leaving Families Grieving

Multiple Russian drone attacks hit several regions across Ukraine killing multiple people. Attacks happened overnight in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernyhiv and other regions. While black smoke and fire engulfed these places, families of the those who were killed in the drone attacks grieve while others are seeking shelter.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russia's missile and drone attack in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

A resident reacts as he passes by burning debris following Russia's missile and drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russias missile and drone attack in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

A fragment of a Russian drone with the writing "Geran-2" lies on the ground at a residential area following Russia's missile and drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russias missile and drone attack in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP

Emergency mergency services personnel carry a body of a victim following a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russias missile and drone attack in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

Black smoke and fire rises above the burning garages following Russia's massive missile and drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russias missile and drone attack in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Efrem Lukatsky

A resident reacts as he passes by burning debris following Russia's massive missile and drone attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russias missile and drone attack in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

A smoke is seen from a window of apartments damaged by a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russias missile and drone attack in Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Dan Bashakov

People rest in a metro station, being used as a bomb shelter, during a Russian drones attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russia Ukraine War Prisoners
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

An Ukrainian soldier, left, walks though human corridor with people holding photos of their missed relatives after returning from captivity after a POWs exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russia Ukraine War Prisoners
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka

An Ukrainian soldier reacts after returning from captivity after a POWs exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine.

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine; Russia Ukraine War Prisoners
Russia-Ukraine War | Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian soldiers react after returning from captivity during a prisoners' exchange between Russia and Ukraine, in Chernyhiv region, Ukraine.

