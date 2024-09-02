International

Ukraine War: Explosions Heard In Kyiv As Russia Hits Back With Barrage of Drone Attacks

The Ukrainian Air Force stated that Russia fired groups of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and a few drones towards Kyiv and other cities.

russia drone missile launch ukraine
Ukraine War: Explosions Heard In Kyiv As Russia Hits Back With Barrage of Drone Attacks
info_icon

In response to an overnight drone attack, Russia has launched a series of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles towards Ukraine. As per AP, several series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Monday, sending residents into bomb shelters.

As per Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said emergency services have been called to the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv.

"There will be an answer for everything. The enemy will feel it,” stated Andrii Yermak, the head of the Presidential Office.

This attack comes after Russian air defences downed around 158 Ukrainian drones overnight. As per the Russian Defence Ministry, two drones over Moscow and nine over the surrounding region were intercepted.

The Defence Ministry further added that 46 drones were over the Kursk region, 34 over the Bryansk region, 28 over the Voronezh region, and 14 over the Belgorod region.

This is a developing story...

