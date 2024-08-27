International

Russia-France Ties Hit 'All Time Low' After Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Foreign Minister

Pavel Durov was arrested near Paris over the weekend as part of an ongoing judicial investigation into alleged crimes committed via the messaging app ranging from drug trafficking to child sex abuse.

telegram ceo pavel durov
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov | Photo: AP
info_icon

Following the arrest and detention of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov in France, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that the relations between Paris and Moscow have reached an all-time low.

Pavel Durov was arrested near Paris over the weekend as part of an ongoing judicial investigation into alleged crimes committed via the messaging app ranging from drug trafficking to child sex abuse.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested In France - | Photo: AP
Telegram CEO Arrest: App Denies Charges; Tech CEOs Rally For Pavel Durov's Urgent Release

BY Outlook Web Desk

During a press conference on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Minister has condemned the arrest and the extended detention of the Russian-origin tech entrepreneur. Lavrov further added that Russia and France's ties have reached "their lowest level".

Following the Telegram CEO's arrest, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is ready to provide Durov with all the help he needs.

As per French media, Durov has been arrested as part of a judicial investigation investigating offences such as fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organised crime, and the promotion of terrorism on Telegram. If convicted, Durov faces up to 20 years in prison.

French President Emmanuel Macron - | Photo: AP
Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'

BY Danita Yadav

Relations between Russia and France have already been strained especially during the Paris Olympics 2024. France had accused Russia of trying to "destablise" the country ahead of the Olympics in response to the French response to the Ukraine war. Russia, however, has denied these claims.

The Telegram CEO's arrest has also sparked a debate of free speech in France and other European Union countries. French President Emmanuel Macron also broke his silence and stated that the decision to arrest Durov was "not political" and vowed to uphold free speech.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 WC 2024: India To Face West Indies, South Africa In Warm-Up Matches - Check Fixtures
  2. World Test Championship Standings: Pakistan Slip To Eighth Spot After Loss To Bangladesh
  3. Lauren Filer Misses Out As England Announce ICC Women's T20 World Cup Squad
  4. Nepal Express Heartfelt Gratitude To BCCI For CWC League 2 Preparatory Camp In Bengaluru
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Siraj, Malik Ruled Out Of First Round Due To Illness; Jadeja Released
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan SG Vs Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2nd Semi-Final Live Score: Thapa, Petratos Score; MBSG 2-2 BFC
  2. Serie A Transfers: Samuel Iling-Junior Joins Bologna On Season-long Loan From Aston Villa
  3. Premier League Transfers: Chelsea's Main Aim To Offload Players, Says Enzo Maresca
  4. Uruguayan Football Star Juan Izquierdo In Critical Neurological Care At Brazilian Hospital
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo To Be Honoured As UEFA Champions League All-time Top Scorer
Tennis News
  1. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
  2. US Open, Day 1 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Advances; Thiem Bows Out Of Grand Slams - In Pics
  3. US Open, Day 1 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Progress; Stephens Knocked Out - In Pics
  4. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Eases To First-Round Win Against Priscilla Hon
  5. US Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Shakes Off 'Ups And Downs' To Progress At Flushing Meadows
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  2. Madhya Pradesh: 1 More Cheetah Dies At Kuno National Park
  3. Delhi Court Orders Release Of Kashmiri Separatist Shabir Shah In Terror Funding Case
  4. Day In Pics: August 27, 2024
  5. Anil Ambani To Vijay Maliya: Billionaires That Went From Riches To Rags
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Traveling With Friends? Here’s How To Make It Amazing
  2. Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know
  3. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
  4. Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake Are Finally Here Along With Some Spicy Treats
  5. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
World News
  1. Traveling With Friends? Here’s How To Make It Amazing
  2. Are You Reading Food Labels Right? Here’s What You Need To Know
  3. Protests Erupt In Canada As 70,000 International Students Face Deportation | Here's Why
  4. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Strike Red Sea Again As Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise
  5. You’ll Never Guess Why McDonald’s Stopped Serving Breakfast All Day
Latest Stories
  1. Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved
  2. When Will Daylight Saving Time End? Key Details On The Upcoming Time Shift
  3. Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Demands Mamata's Polygraph Test; Calls For 12-Hr Strike In Bengal
  4. AMMA Dispersed: Me Too Storm Shakes The Fortress of Malayalam Cinema
  5. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Clashes Erupt During Nabanna Abhijan, CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Police ASI
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Mariah Carey Heartbroken After Losing Mother And Sister On The Same Day