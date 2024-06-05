International

‘Returning To Work Will Be A Miracle’: In 1st Speech After Assassination Attempt, Slovakia PM ‘Forgives’ Attacker

Slovak PM Robert Fico in his message also said he should be back to work on the turn of June and July, and that he felt “no hatred” towards his attacker.

AP
Slovak PM Robert Fico | Photo: AP
info_icon

In his first appearance after he miraculously survived an assassination attempt, Slovakia PM Robert Fico on Wednesday said “it will be a small miracle if I return to work in several weeks”.

In a speech posted on social media, ahead of the European Parliament election, Fico said the attack caused serious damage to his health.

ALSO READ | Polish PM Claims Receiving ‘Threats' After Assassination Attempt On Slovak PM Robert Fico

Fico has been recovering after being shot in the abdomen as he greeted supporters on May 15 in Handlova, nearly 140 kilometers from the country’s capital, Bratislava. Later, Fico’s attacker was arrested.

 Fico in his message also said he should be back to work on the turn of June and July, and that he felt “no hatred” towards his attacker.

“I forgive him," he said.

null - AP
At A Glance: Slovakia PM's Assassination Attempt, His Condition & The 71-Year-Old Suspect

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Attack on Slovak PM Fico:

Fico was attacked by a gunman as he greeted people in Handlova on May 15.

The video of the incident had showed people approaching Fico to shake hands with him as a man stepped forward, extended his arm and fired five rounds before being tackled and arrested.

Later, he underwent multiple surgeries.

Following the attack on Fico, the country’s court had ordered the attacker to be kept behind bars. The court has also urged police to not disclose identity of the attacker.

It was also believed initially that it was a politically motivated attack committed by a “lone wolf”, but later announced that a “third party” might have been involved in “acting for the benefit of the perpetrator”.

