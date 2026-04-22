Record Number Of Immigrants Reside In EU In 2025, Reaching 64 Million

While the total number of migrants rose by 2.1 million in 2025, this annual increase is actually half a million lower than the figure recorded in 2024, suggesting a potential deceleration in the pace of growth. Photo: File photo

While the total number of migrants rose by 2.1 million in 2025, this annual increase is actually half a million lower than the figure recorded in 2024, suggesting a potential deceleration in the pace of growth. Photo: File photo