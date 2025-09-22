Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

Putin said Russia will stick to New START nuclear arms limits for a year after its February expiry.
He cautioned that the treaty’s termination could destabilize global security.
Russia called on the U.S. to follow suit and uphold the pact’s restrictions.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Moscow will adhere to nuclear arms limits for one more year after a nuclear pact with the United States expires in February.
Speaking at a meeting with members of Russia’s Security Council, Putin said that the pact’s termination would have negative consequences for global stability.
Putin said that Russia would expect the U.S. to follow Moscow’s example and also stick to the treaty’s limits.