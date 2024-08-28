Pakistani Woman's Smile After Killing Two In Car Accident Sparks Outrage | Video

A video of a Pakistani woman smiling and seeming to have no remorse after killing two people during a car accident has sparked massive outrage on social media.
The woman, Natasha Danish, is reportedly the wife of a prominent businessman -- Danish Iqbal. On August 19, Natasha was driving her Toyota Land Cruiser in high speed on the Karsaz Road, when the accident took place.
In an attempt to take a turn from the Tipu Sultan Road towards the service road of Muslim League House, Natasha hit a motorcycle with her speeding SUV.
She further hit two more motorcycles before her car overturned after colliding with a parked car on the road, Dawn newspaper reported.
The accident killed 26-year-old Aamna Arif and her 60-year-old father, Imran Arif. The collision also injured five other persons.
Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General Ahmad Nawaz Cheema told Dawn that Natasha was driving the car in an "extremely negligent manner".
An FIR was registered against Natasha and a Karachi East court had sent her to an initial one-day police custody. Investigation Officer Rehan Ahmed, however, later failed to produced the suspect before the special duty judicial magistrate.
Ahmed told the court that the suspect was "not in a position to bring to the court" as she had been admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC)'s psychiatry department for treatment.
However, what has caught people's attention in the case is Natasha's behaviour after the accident.
Shocking videos went viral on social media platforms, where Natasha -- surrounded by an angry mob -- is seen smiling and showing off her family influence, saying "Tum mere baap ko nahi jante (You don't know who my father)".
Several people reacted to the video and slammed the woman's behaviour.
One user wrote, "Zero regrets," while another said, "Ignorant selfish coward scattered nations deserve these calamities."
"The only way forward for Pakistan is a revolution where all of this country's elite is k-illed," another X user wrote.
"Throw her behind bars and treat her like any other prisoner," one more comment wrote.
While another X user claimed that she will "definitely" walk scot-free. "Criminals mafia of Pakistani elites," wrote one.