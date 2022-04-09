Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

Pakistan National Assembly Session Adjourned Thrice, Vote On Trust Motion In Doubt

The session began on 10:30 am on Saturday but it has been adjourned thrice for one reason or another.

Pakistan National Assembly Session Adjourned Thrice, Vote On Trust Motion In Doubt
Pakistan PM Imran Khan Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 10:21 pm

The crucial session of Pakistan's Parliament convened on Saturday in line with a landmark Supreme Court ruling to decide the fate of embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed multiple adjournments and heated arguments, but the voting on a no-confidence motion against him appeared to be a distant possibility before the end of the day.

The joint Opposition – a rainbow of socialist, liberal and radically religious parties - need 172 members in the 342-member house to oust Prime Minister Khan. They have garnered the support of more than the needed strength with the help of some allies of the ruling coalition and rebels from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

After the apex court's ruling, the crucial session of the house began at 10:30 am (11 am IST) with Speaker Asad Qaiser, a senior member of Khan’s party, in chair. Since then, the session has been adjourned thrice for one reason or another.

Related stories

Pakistan Political Turmoil: PM Imran Khan Calls Cabinet Meeting Tonight

No-Confidence Motion Against Imran Khan Expected After Iftar: PML-N Legislator

Pakistan Parliament's Crucial Session To Decide Fate Of PM Imran Khan Adjourned Temporarily

Khan, who was absent from the house, has summoned a meeting of his cabinet ministers on Saturday night at the Prime Ministers' House in Islamabad. Important decisions are expected in the meeting, Geo News reported quoting high-level sources. 

As the session began, Leader of the Opposition and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif hailed Thursday as a historic day in Pakistan’s history when the Supreme Court rejected the deputy speaker's ruling and said that the apex court’s decision had made the country’s future "bright".

Meanwhile, the Khan government on Saturday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its decision to declare the ruling of the deputy speaker to dismiss the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister as unconstitutional.

The petition, the copies of which are available to media, urged the apex court to "review, recall and set aside" its order, "which is based on errors floating on the surface" and "the captioned causes be dismissed/discharged".

With PTI inputs

Tags

International Pakistan Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan Politics Pakistan Political Tension Pakistan No-confidence Vote No Confidence Motion Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) Supreme Court
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli Keep Royal Challengers Bangalore (130/2) On Track, Need 22

RCB Vs MI, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli Keep Royal Challengers Bangalore (130/2) On Track, Need 22

Ramtek: A Secret Getaway in Maharashtra

Ramtek: A Secret Getaway in Maharashtra