North Korea's Kim Calls For Stronger War Fighting Capabilities Against The US And South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for greater war fighting capabilities against the United States and South Korea, state media reported Thursday, after his defense ministry vowed to respond to ongoing military drills it views as an invasion rehearsal by its rivals.

During a visit to a western operational training base on Wednesday, Kim said the military must “steadily intensify the actual war drills aimed at rapidly improving its combat capabilities for perfect war preparedness,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim said the heightened readiness is required to “contain the constant threat of the enemies with overwhelming force,” KCNA said. It said Kim guided maneuvers of military units at the site but didn't elaborate.