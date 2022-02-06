Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

North Korea Developing Ability To Manufacture Nuclear Device Components: UN Experts

UN experts said that North Korea continues to seek material, technology and programmes overseas for know-how for manufacturing nuclear device components, including through cyber means and joint scientific research.

North Korea Developing Ability To Manufacture Nuclear Device Components: UN Experts
Hypersonic missile launched by North Korea in January 2022 AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 4:41 pm

North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes including its capability to produce nuclear device components in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, UN experts said in a new report.

The panel of experts said in the executive summary of the report obtained Saturday night by The Associated Press that there was “a marked acceleration” of Pyongyang's testing and demonstration of new short-range and possibly medium-range missiles through January, “incorporating both ballistic and guidance technologies and using both solid and liquid propellants”.

Related stories

US Asks For UN Meeting Over North Korea's Recent Missile Tests

North Korea Tests Ballistic Missiles In Apparent Retaliation To US' New Sanctions

North Korean Hackers Stole $400 Million in Crypto in 2021, Says Report; Dogecoin Rises

“New technologies tested included a possible hypersonic guiding warhead and a maneuverable re-entry vehicle,” the panel said.

North Korea also demonstrated “increased capabilities for rapid deployment, wide mobility (including at sea), and improved resilience of its missile forces.”

The experts said North Korea “continued to seek material, technology and know-how for these programmes overseas, including through cyber means and joint scientific research”.

A year ago, the panel said North Korea had modernised its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles by flaunting United Nations sanctions, using cyberattacks to help finance its programmes and continuing to seek material and technology overseas for its arsenal including in Iran.

“Cyberattacks, particularly on cryptocurrency assets, remain an important revenue source” for Kim Jong Un's government, the experts monitoring the implementation of sanctions against the North said in the new report.

In recent months, North Korea has launched a variety of weapons systems and threatened to lift the four-year moratorium on more serious weapons tests such as nuclear explosions and ICBM launches. January saw a record nine missile launches, and other weapons it recently tested include a developmental hypersonic missile and a submarine-launched missile.

The Security Council initially imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first nuclear test explosion in 2006 and made them tougher in response to further nuclear tests and the country's increasingly sophisticated nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

The panel of experts said North Korea's blockade aimed at preventing COVID-19  resulted in “historically low levels” of people and goods entering and leaving the country. Legal and illegal trade including in luxury goods “has largely ceased” though cross-border rail traffic resumed in early January, it said.

The panel has previously made clear that North Korea remains able to evade sanctions and to illicitly import refined petroleum, access international banking channels and carry out “malicious cyber activities”.

UN sanctions ban North Korean coal exports and the experts said in the new report that although coal exports by sea increased in the second half of 2021, “they were still at relatively low levels”.

“The quantity of illicit imports of refined petroleum increased sharply in the same period, but at a much lower level than in previous years,” the panel said, adding that direct deliveries by non-North Korea tankers has ceased and only tankers from the North delivered oil, “a marked change of methodology” probably in response to COVID-19 measures.

The experts said North Korea also continues to evade maritime sanctions “by deliberately obfuscated financial and ownership networks”.

While the humanitarian situation in the country continues to worsen, the panel said the almost complete lack of information from the country makes it difficult to determine the “unintended humanitarian consequences of UN sanctions affecting the civilian population”.

Tags

International The United Nations United Nations UNSC United Nations Security Council (UNSC) North Korea
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Posturing In A New Cold War

Posturing In A New Cold War

 Sri Lankan Foreign Minister To Meet EAM S Jaishankar After Receiving USD 500 Million Credit Line

What Happens To Europe If Russian Gas Supply Is Cut?

Peru: President Pedro Castillo Removes Newly Named PM, Accuses Him Of Domestic Violence

 Russian Bombers Fly Over Belarus Amid Ukraine Tensions

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

U.S. Army soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps. have their temperature taken as part of a health screening before boarding a plane for deployment to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C.

Posturing In A New Cold War

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya that has been named 'Statue of Equality' is seen after it was inaugurated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Gulliver's Serendipitous Adventure In Brobdingnag, Or India's New-found Love Of Gigantia

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi