International

New US Citizen At The Age Of 99: Indian Woman Finally Granted US Citizenship | Details

The touching moment was also captured by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officials when Daibai was seen sitting in a wheelchair and posing with the citizenship certificate along with her daughter and the officer who swore her in.

Advertisement

X%2F%40USCIS
99-year-old Daibai after receiving her US citizenship | Photo: X/@USCIS
info_icon

In an exceptional event, the United States government granted US citizenship to a 99-year-old Indian woman named Daibai. The official announcement of granting her citizenship came from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) who described the nonagenarian as a 'lively' individual

Taking it to X (formerly Twitter), USCIS posted, "They say age is just a number. That seems true for this lively 99-year-old who became a #NewUSCitizen in our Orlando office. Daibai is from India and was excited to take the Oath of Allegiance. She's pictured with her daughter and our officer who swore her in. Congrats Daibai."

Advertisement

The touching moment was also captured by the officials when Daibai was seen sitting in a wheelchair and posing with the citizenship certificate along with her daughter and the officer who swore her in.

USCIS is the federal department bestowed with the responsibility to handle immigrant visa petitions, naturalisation applications, asylum applications, and green card applications.

Furthermore, the agency also handles petitions for non-immigrant temporary workers such as H-1B visas, which are used by hundreds of Indian techies to work in the US.

However, amid all the happy vibes around Daibai's new journey as a citizen of US, a few Indian X users also questioned why it took so long for the US to complete the naturalisation process.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained