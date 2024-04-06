New US Citizen At The Age Of 99: Indian Woman Finally Granted US Citizenship | Details

In an exceptional event, the United States government granted US citizenship to a 99-year-old Indian woman named Daibai. The official announcement of granting her citizenship came from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) who described the nonagenarian as a 'lively' individual
Taking it to X (formerly Twitter), USCIS posted, "They say age is just a number. That seems true for this lively 99-year-old who became a #NewUSCitizen in our Orlando office. Daibai is from India and was excited to take the Oath of Allegiance. She's pictured with her daughter and our officer who swore her in. Congrats Daibai."
Advertisement
The touching moment was also captured by the officials when Daibai was seen sitting in a wheelchair and posing with the citizenship certificate along with her daughter and the officer who swore her in.
USCIS is the federal department bestowed with the responsibility to handle immigrant visa petitions, naturalisation applications, asylum applications, and green card applications.
Furthermore, the agency also handles petitions for non-immigrant temporary workers such as H-1B visas, which are used by hundreds of Indian techies to work in the US.
However, amid all the happy vibes around Daibai's new journey as a citizen of US, a few Indian X users also questioned why it took so long for the US to complete the naturalisation process.