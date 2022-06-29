Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Nepal Imposes Ban On Sale Of Street Food Items In Kathmandu As Cholera Cases Rise To 12

Last week, the Lalitpur Metropolitan City decided to stop the sale and distribution of Pani Puri in the metropolis, claiming that cholera bacteria were found in the water used in Pani Puri.

Nepal Imposes Ban On Sale Of Street Food Items In Kathmandu As Cholera Cases Rise To 12
Representational Image Pixabay

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 12:39 pm

Nepal on Wednesday banned the sale of street food items in the Kathmandu valley in an effort to contain the spread of cholera disease in the capital city.

The decision to ban the sale of street food items was issued by the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) as 12 positive cases of cholera were reported in the area since Sunday.

“As the number of cholera patients have been increasing in Kathmandu at present, the sale and distribution of food items has been banned for the time being,” said Balram Tripathi, the Chief of the Health Department of the metropolis.

The KMC has also warned of action against those who breach the order.

Related stories

Nepal To Restrict Flight Permission In Bad Weather After Plane Crash Kills 22

Nepal's Covid Crisis Is Not Just About Everest

Last week, the Lalitpur Metropolitan City decided to stop the sale and distribution of Pani Puri in the metropolis, claiming that cholera bacteria were found in the water used in Pani Puri.

The KMC has also requested the Department of Food Technology and Quality Control to check the level of food hygiene in hotels and restaurants across the city. 

Tripathi said that the Kathmandu Upatyaka Khanepani Limited has been urged to keep eye into the condition of the water pipeline and sewage system.

The KMC has also instructed the urban health facilities to prepare for any possible shortage of Oral Rehydration Salt and water purification tablets. 

Cholera is a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water. The disease causes severe diarrhea and dehydration. Left untreated, cholera can be fatal within hours, even in previously healthy people. 

Tags

International Nepal Chlorea Street Food Kathmandu Pani Puri Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs England: Where To Watch SA-W Vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL