International

Nepal Govt Lifts Ban On Tiktok With Certain Conditions

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli decided to lift the ban on Tiktok with certain conditions, including signing an agreement with the Ministry of Information Technology and Communication, according to sources.

Nepal on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on Tiktok, a popular social networking site, with some pre-conditions.

"It was lifted as a matter of policy. However, the company has to fulfil our conditions to implement the decision,” Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung said.

Gurung, also a government spokesperson, said every social network should now be listed in the ministry under Section 3 of the "Social Network Operation Guideline 2080". After that, a point of contract should be specified as per clause 6.

Tiktok's representatives agreed to be listed in Nepal and set the point of contract, he said.

In addition, four more conditions have been set by the government, the minister told the media.

The conditions set by the government aim at supporting tourism promotion, digital security and literacy and to make public education based on information technology, Gurung said.

Nepal banned Tiktok on November 12 last year, saying the social networking site was responsible for disturbing social harmony in the Himalayan nation, a move that invited widespread criticism from the general public.

