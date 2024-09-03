International

Mpox Outbreak: Pakistan Sees Rise In Monkeypox Cases; UNICEF Steps Up Vaccine Procurement For Africa

Pakistan has reported its fifth case of Mpox and is now fearing the city of Peshawar will emerge as a hub for the infection. Meanwhile, Africa, the worst-hit continent, is yet to receive vaccines. In order to secure vaccines faster, UNICEF has issued an emergency tender

Photo: World Health Organisation
Amid the Mpox outbreak across the world, Pakistan has now reported its fifth case of monkeypox. With this fifth case of Mpox, the Peshawar district is on its way to emerge as an epicentre for the disease as Pakistan fears more cases.

Meanwhile, Africa, the worst-hit continent, is yet to receive vaccines. In order to secure vaccines faster, UNICEF has issued an emergency tender in collaboration with Africa CDC, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, WHO, the Pan American Health Organization and other partners.

Mpox Outbreak - Peshawar Emerging As Epicentre

Pakistan has confirmed the fifth case of Mpox in Peshawar. As per local media reports, fears of Peshawar turning into a hub for mpox infections have increased.

"This is the fifth mpox case reported in Pakistan this year and the fourth since WHO declared mpox a global health emergency," said Dr Shabana Saleem, federal director general of health, as per the Express Tribune.

The fifth case was reported on August 29 after a 47-year-old man who had just returned from the Gulf region tested positive for the infection.

Mpox Outbreak - UNICEF Issues Emergency Vaccine Tenders For Africa

As the mpox outbreak worsens in Africa, UNICEF has issued several emergency tenders for the procurement of vaccines for Africa. After Mpox was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation, vaccinations have been designated to play a vital role in containing the outbreak.

The tender has been issued in collaboration with Africa CDC, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, WHO, the Pan American Health Organization and other partners to secure more vaccines for mpox.

In Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo has been hit the worst by MPox infections. With a lack of facilities, drugs and food for patients, the treatment for Mpox in parts of DRC has become challenging.

In DRC, many of the infected are children. Due to a lack of medicines, mothers have restored to traditional remedies to help ease the pain for their children. According to a Reuters report, mothers often dip their fingers in potassium bicarbonate or salty lemon juice and pop the blisters. Adults are also doing the same for themselves.

