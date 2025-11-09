Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In PAK Vs RSA Match?

Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third ODI
Pakistan win the three-match ODI series 2-1
Quinton de Kock was named Player of the Series
Abrar Ahmed played a starring role as Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets to seal a 2-1 ODI series win in Faisalabad.
The spinner took four wickets and gave away just 27 runs from his 10 overs, with the Proteas bowled out for just 143.
Despite a strong start from Lhuan-dre Pretorius (39) and Quinton de Kock (53), South Africa collapsed from 106-2 to 130-8 as Abrar rattled through the tourists' batting lineup, with help from Salman Agha (2-18) and Mohammad Nawaz (2-31).
Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-18) then wrapped up a fine Pakistan bowling performance with two wickets in as many deliveries, setting his side up for a straightforward chase.
Nandre Burger (1-29) threatened to make things complicated when he bowled Fakhar Zaman out with the second ball of the innings, but Saim Ayub's 77 sent the Men In Green well on their way to victory.
Agha then got the hosts over the line with a boundary as they chased down their target in just 25.1 overs.
Data Debrief: Proteas’ Asia struggles continue
Each of the last seven men's ODIs at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad have now been won by the team batting second, with Pakistan picking up six wins during that span.
The last time a team successfully defended a total at the venue was in December 2003, when the Men In Green defended a score of 314 runs against New Zealand.
South Africa, meanwhile, have won only three of their last nine men's ODIs in Asia, but all three of those wins came in Pakistan.