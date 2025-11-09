Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In PAK Vs RSA Match?

Abrar Ahmed's magnificent bowling spell of 4/27 helped Pakistan beat South Africa in the third ODI and clinch the three-match series 2-1

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In PAK Vs RSA Match?
Abrar Ahmed celebrates a wicket with Mohammad Rizwan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in the third ODI

  • Pakistan win the three-match ODI series 2-1

  • Quinton de Kock was named Player of the Series

Abrar Ahmed played a starring role as Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets to seal a 2-1 ODI series win in Faisalabad.

The spinner took four wickets and gave away just 27 runs from his 10 overs, with the Proteas bowled out for just 143.

Despite a strong start from Lhuan-dre Pretorius (39) and Quinton de Kock (53), South Africa collapsed from 106-2 to 130-8 as Abrar rattled through the tourists' batting lineup, with help from Salman Agha (2-18) and Mohammad Nawaz (2-31).

Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-18) then wrapped up a fine Pakistan bowling performance with two wickets in as many deliveries, setting his side up for a straightforward chase.

Nandre Burger (1-29) threatened to make things complicated when he bowled Fakhar Zaman out with the second ball of the innings, but Saim Ayub's 77 sent the Men In Green well on their way to victory.

Agha then got the hosts over the line with a boundary as they chased down their target in just 25.1 overs.

Data Debrief: Proteas’ Asia struggles continue

Each of the last seven men's ODIs at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad have now been won by the team batting second, with Pakistan picking up six wins during that span.

Related Content
Related Content

The last time a team successfully defended a total at the venue was in December 2003, when the Men In Green defended a score of 314 runs against New Zealand.

South Africa, meanwhile, have won only three of their last nine men's ODIs in Asia, but all three of those wins came in Pakistan.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia, 5th T20I: Who Won IND Vs AUS Match?

  2. Richa Ghosh Honoured With Prestigious Banga Bhushan, DSP Post Along With Rs 34-Lakh Reward By Mamata Banerjee, CAB

  3. Who Are Suhail Sattar And Yahya Suhail? Timor-Leste’s First Father-Son Duo In International Men’s Cricket

  4. India Vs Australia T20I Series: Has The 2-1 Victory Given India The Mantra For A Perfect World Cup Squad?

  5. PAK Vs SA 3rd ODI: South Africa Succumb In Faisalabad As Ayub And Abrar Star For Pakistan To Seal First Home Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  2. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

  3. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  4. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  5. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Where Do Poor Go After Evictions, Demolitions In Urban India And How Do They Live? (Or Die)

  2. Dynasty Vs Merit: Why Both Threaten Indian Democracy

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Congress Demands PM Modi Apology Over ‘Vande Mataram’ Remarks

  5. Delhi Pollution and Weather Update: Office Hours Changed as Hazardous AQI Persists

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  2. Türkiye Issues Arrest Warrants For Netanyahu And Top Israeli Officials Over Gaza War

  3. Trump Administration Probes 175 Cases Of H-1B Visa Misuse, Says US Labour Department

  4. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  5. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers