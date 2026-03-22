Modi Makes History: Becomes India’s Longest-Serving Elected Leader Ever

This remarkable feat marks nearly 25 years of uninterrupted leadership at the highest levels of Indian governance, reflecting sustained public support and political endurance in the world's largest democracy.

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Modi Makes History
Modi Makes History
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi now holds India’s longest elected leadership record with 8,931 days, surpassing Pawan Kumar Chamling’s 8,930 days.

  • Nearly 25 years unbroken: Gujarat CM (2001–2014) + Prime Minister since 2014, with three consecutive Lok Sabha wins (2014, 2019, 2024).

  • First post-Independence-born PM and first non-Congress leader with three full terms; among longest tenures in any major democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved a historic milestone on Sunday, March 22, 2026, becoming the longest-serving head of an elected government in India's history. With a total of 8,931 days in office—combining his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India—he surpassed the previous record of 8,930 days held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

This remarkable feat marks nearly 25 years of uninterrupted leadership at the highest levels of Indian governance, reflecting sustained public support and political endurance in the world's largest democracy.

Modi's journey began on October 7, 2001, when he first took oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He served in that role for over 13 years until May 21, 2014, during which he led the state through multiple terms and became its longest-serving chief minister, winning four consecutive assembly elections.

On May 26, 2014, Modi was sworn in as the 14th Prime Minister of India, marking a shift to national leadership. He made history as the first non-Congress leader to secure a full majority in the Lok Sabha. His tenure continued with decisive victories in the 2019 and 2024 general elections, making him the first non-Congress Prime Minister to complete two full terms and return for a third consecutive term.

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Modi is also notable as the first Prime Minister of India born after the country's Independence in 1947.

The milestone drew widespread praise from political leaders. Home Minister Amit Shah described it as "a milestone rooted in service, hard work and unwavering commitment," highlighting Modi's dedication to nation-first governance and tireless service to citizens.

Chamling, whose record Modi overtook, served as Chief Minister of Sikkim from December 12, 1994, to May 26, 2019—over 24 years and 165 days—under the Sikkim Democratic Front, focusing on sustainable development, organic farming, and inclusive growth.

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BY Danita Yadav

Global Context: Long-Serving Leaders

Modi's achievement places him among a select group of long-tenured elected leaders worldwide, though many global examples involve different political systems:

  • Lee Kuan Yew — Served 31 years (1959–1990) as Prime Minister of Singapore, widely regarded as the architect of modern Singapore.

  • Hun Sen — Held power in Cambodia for nearly 38 years (1985–2023) before stepping down.

  • Sheikh Hasina — One of the longest-serving elected leaders in recent times, with multiple consecutive terms as Bangladesh's Prime Minister since 2009.

  • Angela Merkel — Served 16 years (2005–2021) as German Chancellor, becoming one of Europe's most influential figures.

In contrast to some longer tenures in smaller or less democratic contexts, Modi's record stands out in a major democracy like India, built on repeated electoral mandates and continuous executive responsibility.

This landmark underscores Modi's enduring influence on Indian politics, from transforming Gujarat's development trajectory to steering national reforms over more than two decades. As he enters his 25th year in high office, the milestone celebrates a rare blend of longevity, electoral success, and sustained leadership.

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