Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details

In a latest flare-up of tension across Middle East region, Israel's air force on Friday pounded Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh overnight. The latest Israeli strike on Beirut destroyed dozens of buildings in several neighborhoods, AP reported.
Reported added that there was no immediate confirmation about casualties.
Recently, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on the northeastern city of Baalbek and nearby villages, as well as different parts of southern Lebanon.
International mediators are ramping up efforts to halt the wars in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, circulating new proposals to wind down the regional conflict.
Lebanon's Heath Ministry said more than 2,800 people have been killed and 13,000 wounded since Oct. 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began firing rockets almost daily into Israel, drawing retaliation, AP report mentioned.
The death toll from more than a year of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has passed 43,000, Palestinian officials reported this week, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants, it said.
The war began after Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.
Israeli airstrike on the edge of Qamatiyeh in Lebanon kills 3, injuries 5: Lebanon's Health Ministry has reportedly said that an Israeli airstrike on a mountain town overlooking Beirut has killed three people and wounded five.
Lebanon has given no further details about the early Friday airstrike on the edge of Qamatiyeh, southeast of Beirut.
AP reported that the strike was closer to the nearby village of Ein al-Rummaneh, adding that it caused minor damage to an apartment on the first floor of a building.
On Oct. 6, an Israeli strike in Qamatiyeh killed six people, including three children, report mentioned.
Thailand tells Israel not to allow workers to enter closed military zones after 4 are killed in northern Israel: The employer of the Thai workers killed and injured in northern Israel had received permission from the Israeli military to bring the workers to the area for about 1-2 hours AP reported on Friday. The report added that the employer was also left killed.
The worker who was injured was in serious condition and was being treated at a hospital in Haifa, the report mentioned, and the Thai embassy was already in touch with the families of the deceased.
Projectiles fired Thursday from Lebanon into northern Israel killed seven people, including four Thai workers, in the deadliest such attack since Israeli troops invaded Lebanon in early October. Israel's northernmost town, Metula is surrounded by Lebanon on three sides and has sustained heavy damage from rockets. The town's residents evacuated in October 2023, and only security officials and agricultural workers remain there.