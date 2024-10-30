Middle East Tensions: Iran-Israel Issue New Threats; Bombardment Continues In Lebanon, Gaza | Latest

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, Iran and Israel have issued new threats to each other.
Meanwhile, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza and Lebanon, adding to the already mounting death toll of civilians.
Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates
Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza Kill Nearly 100
The Israeli military bombed residential buildings in the Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday night. As per reports, the death toll from the strike now stands at 93. A day after these strikes, Israel continued to bomb the city.
Israel's attack on Gaza has sparked concern from its main ally - the United States.
Following the airstrikes, the US has urged Israel to scale back its attacks and added that Washington is "deeply concerned by the loss of civilian life"
"We are deeply concerned by the loss of civilian life in this incident. This was a horrifying incident with a horrifying result. There are reports of two dozen children killed in this incident. No doubt a number of them are children who have been fleeing the effects of this war for more than a year now," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.
Iran-Israel Issue New Threats To Each Other
Amid the ongoing war in Gaza and Israel's invasion of Lebanon, Tel Aviv has warned Iran that it would be "hit very, very hard", if it decided to retaliate for the strikes in Tehran last week.
"If Iran makes the mistake and launches another barrage of missiles at Israel, we will once again know how to reach Iran, reach even with capabilities that we did not use this time, and hit very, very hard both the capabilities and places that we spared this time," said Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.
Following Israel's strikes towards Tehran, the top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Israel that it would face "bitter consequences".
Guards chief Hossein Salami, quoted by Tasnim news agency, said Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals" and the attack was a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness".
"Its bitter consequences will be unimaginable," he added.
Hezbollah's New Head A "Temporary Appointment"
Hours after Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announced its new head - Naim Qassem - Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant took to X and expressed that Qassem was just a "temporary appointment" and that the "countdown has begun".
Amid the war with Hamas, Israel extended its targets to Hezbollah as well, killing Chief Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine in targeted airstrikes.