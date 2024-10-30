International

Middle East Tensions: Iran-Israel Issue New Threats; Bombardment Continues In Lebanon, Gaza | Latest

Meanwhile, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza and Lebanon, adding to the already mounting death toll of civilians.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
middle east tensions
Iran-Israel Issue New Threats; Bombardment Continues In Lebanon, Gaza | Photo: AP
info_icon

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, Iran and Israel have issued new threats to each other.

Meanwhile, Israel has continued its bombardment across Gaza and Lebanon, adding to the already mounting death toll of civilians.

Middle East Tensions | Latest Updates

Israeli Airstrikes In Gaza Kill Nearly 100

The Israeli military bombed residential buildings in the Gaza town of Beit Lahiya on Tuesday night. As per reports, the death toll from the strike now stands at 93. A day after these strikes, Israel continued to bomb the city.

Israel's attack on Gaza has sparked concern from its main ally - the United States.

Following the airstrikes, the US has urged Israel to scale back its attacks and added that Washington is "deeply concerned by the loss of civilian life"

"We are deeply concerned by the loss of civilian life in this incident. This was a horrifying incident with a horrifying result. There are reports of two dozen children killed in this incident. No doubt a number of them are children who have been fleeing the effects of this war for more than a year now," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Iran-Israel Issue New Threats To Each Other

Amid the ongoing war in Gaza and Israel's invasion of Lebanon, Tel Aviv has warned Iran that it would be "hit very, very hard", if it decided to retaliate for the strikes in Tehran last week.

"If Iran makes the mistake and launches another barrage of missiles at Israel, we will once again know how to reach Iran, reach even with capabilities that we did not use this time, and hit very, very hard both the capabilities and places that we spared this time," said Israeli military chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi.

Following Israel's strikes towards Tehran, the top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Israel that it would face "bitter consequences".

Guards chief Hossein Salami, quoted by Tasnim news agency, said Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals" and the attack was a sign of "miscalculation and helplessness".

"Its bitter consequences will be unimaginable," he added.

Hezbollah's New Head A "Temporary Appointment"

Hours after Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announced its new head - Naim Qassem - Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant took to X and expressed that Qassem was just a "temporary appointment" and that the "countdown has begun".

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheik Naim Kassem | - AP
Naim Qassem Takes Over As Hezbollah Chief After Nasrallah's Death

BY Outlook Web Desk

Amid the war with Hamas, Israel extended its targets to Hezbollah as well, killing Chief Hassan Nasrallah and his successor Hashem Safieddine in targeted airstrikes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Scotland, ICC CWC League Two, Live Streaming: When Where To Watch
  2. IPL 2025 Retention List: Chennai Super Kings Drop Major Hint With Cryptic Post
  3. NEP Vs SCO, ICC CWC League Two 2023-27: Nepal Beat Scotland By Five Wickets In Dallas
  4. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score: Taijul Islam Completes Five-Wicket Haul, Tony De Zorzi Misses Double Ton
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Chattogram Weather Forecast
Football News
  1. Ballon d'Or 2024: Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Prestigious Award To Man City's Rodri
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Lukaku, Kvaratskhelia Score As Napoli Beat AC Milan To Go Seven Points Clear
  3. Serie A: Conte Opens Up On Napoli's Priorities, Goals For 2024-25 Season
  4. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Not Out Of Title Race According To Head Coach Paulo Fonseca
  5. ENG 2-1 SA: England 'A Little Too Sloppy' During South Africa Victory, Says Wiegman
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deliberate Leaking Of Info To US Paper & Amit Shah's Alleged Key Role | Latest On India-Canada Row
  2. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  3. K S Puttaswamy (1926-2024): A Key Figure In The Fight For Privacy In The Digital Age
  4. 'Frivolous, Unfounded': EC Denies Congress' Allegations Of Irregularities In Haryana Assembly Poll Results
  5. Over 100 Flights Across Indian Airlines Receive Bomb Threats On Tuesday
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  2. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  3. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  4. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  5. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  2. Middle East Tensions: Iran-Israel Issue New Threats; Bombardment Continues In Lebanon, Gaza | Latest
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?
  5. Middle East: Austrian Soldiers Injured By Rockets In Lebanon; Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza| Latest
Latest Stories
  1. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Chattogram Weather Forecast
  2. After Israeli Strikes, Will Iran Take The Plunge Into War?
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi 2024: Everything You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know