International

Naim Qassem Takes Over As Hezbollah Chief After Nasrallah's Death

Qassem, a longtime deputy to Nasrallah, has served as the militant group’s acting leader since Nasrallah’s death.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Hezbollahs deputy leader Sheik Naim Kassem |
Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheik Naim Kassem | Photo: AP
info_icon

Hezbollah has elected deputy secretary general Naim Qassem as the chief on Tuesday weeks after Hassan Nasrallah was killed during intense Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Qassem, a longtime deputy to Nasrallah, has served as the militant group’s acting leader since Nasrallah’s death. His appointment to replace Nasrallah was announced on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The group said in a statement that Hezbollah's decision-making Shura Council elected Kassem, who had been Nasrallah's deputy leader for over three decades, as the new secretary-general. The stated, "in accordance with its established mechanism for choosing a secretary general"."

Hezbollah vowed to continue with Nasrallah's policies “until victory is achieved”.

Lebanese security sources report losing contact with Safieddine following the strikes. - @JasonMBrodsky
Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a recent speech, Qassem highlighted the militant group’s support for efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon.

This development comes just days after reports indicated that Qassem may have fled to Iran due to fears of assassination, following the death of Hashem Safieddine—Nasrallah’s cousin and a potential successor—who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut earlier this month.

According to a report from UAE-based Erem News on October 21, Qassem departed Beirut on October 5 aboard an aircraft that had been used by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a state visit to Lebanon and Syria.

Highlights From Naim Qassem's Life

  • Naim Qassem has been a key figure in Hezbollah for over 30 years, appointed deputy chief in 1991 by then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi.

  • His political journey began with the Lebanese Shia Amal Movement, which he left in 1979 following Iran's Islamic Revolution.

  • Qassem participated in discussions that led to the formation of Hezbollah, supported by Iran's Revolutionary Guards after Israel's invasion of Lebanon in 1982.

  • Since Hezbollah's first parliamentary elections in 1992, he has served as the general coordinator of the group's election campaigns.

  • Qassem has remained influential under the leadership of Hassan Nasrallah, often representing Hezbollah in interviews with foreign media, particularly during recent cross-border conflicts with Israel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Tamil Podcast Titled 'Cricket Petta' To Make Its On-Air Debut
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Live Score: Priya Mishra Strikes Again, Removes Set Batter Georgia Plimmer; NZ-W - 71/4 (20 Overs)
  3. IND-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd ODI Toss Update: India Women Bowl In Series Decider - Check Playing XIs From Ahmedabad
  4. Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Squads, Fixtures, Date And Time - All You Need To Know
  5. Tim Paine Says He Doesn't Regret Sledging India's Ashwin In Sydney Test During 2020-21 Tour
Football News
  1. Aitana Bonmati Hopeful Of More Barcelona Titles After Second Ballon d'Or Feminin Award
  2. 'Keep Working Hard' - Rodri Backs Compatriot Lamine Yamal For Future Ballon d'Or Glory
  3. Ballon d'Or 2024: Hollywood Star Natalie Portman Joins Footballers On The Red Carpet - In Pics
  4. Rodri Wins Ballon d'Or 2024: Why The Manchester City Maestro Scooped The Prize?
  5. Ballon d'Or Feminin 2024: Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Successive Year
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  2. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  4. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  5. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shiv Sena Announces 15 More Candidates In Third List, 4 From BJP | See Full List
  2. BJP Spokesperson Shaina NC Joins Shiv Sena, Set To Contest Mumbadevi Seat
  3. Nagpur Police Identify Man Behind Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines
  4. JK Army Encounter: All Three Militants Gunned Down In Akhnoor | A Look At Recent Incidents
  5. Kerala: Fireworks Explosion During Temple Festival Injures Over 150, 10 Critical
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  3. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  4. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  5. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
World News
  1. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  2. North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details
  3. Naim Qassem Takes Over As Hezbollah Chief After Nasrallah's Death
  4. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
  5. Yemen: Houthi Rebels Target Ship In Bab el-Mandeb Strait Off Red Sea
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
  3. Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  
  4. Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Spain's Rodri Wins Maiden Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi Scores Century As Proteas Dominate Proceedings In Chattogram
  6. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Chattogram Hourly Weather Forecast
  7. Matthew Wade Retires: AUS Wicketkeeper-Batter Calls Time On His Playing Career
  8. Spain's Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Ballon d'Or, Barcelona Sweep Women's Awards