Naim Qassem Takes Over As Hezbollah Chief After Nasrallah's Death

Naim Qassem has been a key figure in Hezbollah for over 30 years, appointed deputy chief in 1991 by then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi.

His political journey began with the Lebanese Shia Amal Movement, which he left in 1979 following Iran's Islamic Revolution.

Qassem participated in discussions that led to the formation of Hezbollah, supported by Iran's Revolutionary Guards after Israel's invasion of Lebanon in 1982.

Since Hezbollah's first parliamentary elections in 1992, he has served as the general coordinator of the group's election campaigns.