Middle East Tensions: Iran Hit By 'Heavy Cyberattacks', US Imposes Sanctions On Iran | Latest

“Nearly all three branches of Iran’s government – the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive branch – have been hit by heavy cyberattacks, and their information was stolen. Our nuclear facilities have also been targeted by cyberattacks, as well as networks like fuel distribution, municipal networks, transportation networks, ports, and similar sectors. These are just part of a long list of various areas across the country that have been attacked,” the ex-secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, Firouzabadi was quoted as saying by Iran International as per news18 reports.