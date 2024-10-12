Middle East Tensions: Iran Hit By 'Heavy Cyberattacks', US Imposes Sanctions On Iran | Latest

An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Friday resulted in the deaths of two Lebanese soldiers and left three others wounded, shortly after the Israeli military targeted the headquarters of UN peacekeepers in Naqoura, injuring two peacekeepers for the second consecutive day. In Beirut, the attack, described as the deadliest in the past year, killed at least 22 people and injured dozens.
These continued attacks mark a significant escalation of conflicts amid ongoing hostilities along the Israel-Lebanon border and have prompted international criticisms.
Latest Developments
Iran hit by 'heavy cyberattacks'
Iran was reportedly hit by heavy cyberattacks on Saturday leading to disruptions of nearly all three branches of government. The cyberattacks also targeted Iran's nuclear facilities. Although it is not confirmed who is behind these attacks, Iran suspects Israel as the incident follows Israel's warning to strike Iran’s nuclear and oil facilities in response to Tehran’s October 1 missile barrage.
“Nearly all three branches of Iran’s government – the judiciary, the legislature, and the executive branch – have been hit by heavy cyberattacks, and their information was stolen. Our nuclear facilities have also been targeted by cyberattacks, as well as networks like fuel distribution, municipal networks, transportation networks, ports, and similar sectors. These are just part of a long list of various areas across the country that have been attacked,” the ex-secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace, Firouzabadi was quoted as saying by Iran International as per news18 reports.
Two Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike
On Friday, an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of two Lebanese soldiers and injured three others, according to Lebanon's military. The attacks by Israeli forces targeted an army post in the town of Kafra in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said.
This occurred shortly after the Israeli military targeted the headquarters of UN peacekeepers in Naqoura. The Israeli military stated that it was focusing on Hezbollah positions and was unaware of any Lebanese military facilities in the strike area.
Attack on Beirut
In central Beirut, rescue workers searched through the rubble of a collapsed building following an Israeli airstrike that killed at least 22 people and injured dozens the previous night.
The attack, described as the deadliest in Beirut in the past year, struck residential buildings that were housing displaced individuals from other regions of Lebanon affected by Israeli bombardments.
UN Peacekeepers killed in attack
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday that its troops were responsible for the incident, in which two Sri Lankan UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) soldiers were injured.
The Israeli military's recent actions have raised concerns regarding the safety of UN peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon under UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Following an attack near their headquarters, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned these strikes, calling them a "grave violation of international humanitarian law."
The UN said that the situation poses serious risks to peacekeepers' safety, prompting the temporary relocation of some personnel to larger bases.
The IDF have defended their actions, citing a threat from Hezbollah, which they claim has fired rockets near UN facilities. The IDF said that these locations are in close proximity to UN installations, asserting the need for their military response.
US imposes sanctions on Iran
The US, as per a report by Al Jazeera, has imposed sanctions on Iranian companies and vessels linked to the oil trade. This action aims to limit Tehran's funding for missile and nuclear programs. The US Treasury and State Department announced the sanctions on Friday following Israeli officials’ pledge to forcefully respond to the Iranian attack.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that these actions are part of a broader response to Iran's recent missile attacks on Israeli military sites. “In the aftermath of Iran’s unprecedented October 1 attack against Israel, the United States made clear that we would impose consequences on Iran for its actions. To that end, we are taking steps today to disrupt the flow of revenue the Iranian regime uses to fund its nuclear program and missile development, support terrorist proxies and partners, and perpetuate conflict throughout the Middle East,” Blinken said in a statement.
Moreover, US President Joe Biden said that he is "absolutely, positively" urging Israel to refrain from targeting UN peacekeepers during its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.
India reacts to escalating conflicts
Following recent attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, New Delhi released a statement calling for the importance of safeguarding UN offices and the safety of the peacekeepers. Around 900 Indian soldiers and 25 staff officers are deployed in the conflicted region.
India’s Foreign Ministry said that it is closely monitoring the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line, asserting that the inviolability of UN facilities must be respected by all parties involved.
Continued rocket fire from Hezbollah
Hezbollah has been launching rockets into Israel, a reaction to the ongoing violence in Gaza, especially after the devastating Hamas attacks on October 7. Since the start of the current conflict, Hezbollah's actions have led to the deaths of 29 civilians and 39 Israeli soldiers.
In retaliation, Israel has conducted heavy airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions, resulting in significant casualties, including over 2,237 Lebanese, a number that includes both militants and civilians.