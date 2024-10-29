Middle East: Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza; South Africa Submit Proof Of Genocide To ICJ | Latest

What came as the latest development in the political tension in the Middle East is Israel's parliament passing two laws that could prevent the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) from sending and distributing humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees.
As per the newly passed bill, the humanitarian agency working under the umbrella of the United Nations has been designated as a terror organization. Moreover, a ban has been imposed as well on operating in Israel severing all ties between the agency and the Israeli government.
For years, UNRWA remained the major distributor of aid in Gaza providing supports in education, health and other basic services to millions of Palestinian refugees across the region. UNRWA operated several schools, health clinics, infrastructure projects and aid programs in refugee camps that have grown into urban neighborhoods in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.
Reacting to the development, UNRWA head, Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini, termed the move “unprecedented” on X while adding that the bills “will only deepen the suffering Palestinians, especially in Gaza where people have been going through more than a year of sheer hell.”
Why did Israel pass the bill?
According to Israel, the agency has been infiltrated by Hamas while supporters of the war-ravaged Palestine claim Israel's real aim is to sideline the issue of Palestinian refugees.
Furthermore, Israel has also accused the agency of turning a blind eye to staff members it says belong to Hamas who allegedly divert the aid and use UNRWA facilities for military purposes.
Israel says around a dozen of its 13,000 employees in Gaza participated in the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel. The agency denies it knowingly aids armed groups and says it acts quickly to purge any suspected militants among its staff.
About the two bills
While one of the two bills banned all UNRWA activities and services on Israeli soil, the second one designates UNRWA a terrorist organisation.
Together, the bills likely bar the agency from operating in Israel and the Palestinian territories, because Israel controls access to both Gaza and the West Bank. It could force the agency to relocate its headquarters from Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Considering the extent of destruction caused by Israeli attacks, Gaza's population of some 2.3 million is almost entirely dependent on aid to survive. Around 90 per cent of the population has been displaced.
ICJ genocide case: South Africa submits legal claim
In a fresh development in South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, the South African legal team on Monday delivered a nearly 5,000-page document to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). As per reports, the confidential document puts forth the “main case” that Israel has a “special intent to commit genocide,” according to a statement from South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The filing takes place as the Israeli military has called on Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza, where it has been waging a large offensive for more than three weeks. The U.N. said earlier this month at least 400,000 people are still in northern Gaza and hunger is rampant as the amount of humanitarian aid reaching the north has plummeted over the past month.
The Hague-based court has so far issued three rounds of emergency measures, ordering Israel to halt a military offensive in Rafah and open more land crossings for aid into Gaza.
Israel has fiercely denied the allegations. The government called the case “blood libel” when South Africa launched the complaint in Dec. 2023.
Palestine, Spain, Chile and seven other countries have petitioned the court to join the case. Israel now has until July 2025 to reply.