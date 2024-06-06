Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' In UNRWA School; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War

As the Israel Hamas war rages on, the Israeli army on Thursday has stated that it carried out a strike at a "Hamas Compound" inside a UN School in Gaza. Hamas' media office has stated that 27 people were killed in the strike.
As per a statement from the IDF, Israeli fighter jets "conducted a precise strike on the Hamas compound inside an UNRWA school in Nuseirat". While it remains uncertain if civilians or Hamas militants were killed, Israeli army has claimed several "terrorist were eliminated".
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden's remakrs that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prolonging the war in Gaza for his own "political gains" have drawn a sharp response from the Tel Aviv Government.
Here's the latest on the Israel-Gaza War
Israel Strikes 'Hamas Compound' Inside UNRWA School
'Every Reason To Believe' Netanyahu Prolonging War For Political Gains: Biden
In an interview with TIME Magazine, US President Joe Biden has stated that there is "every reason" to believe that the Israeli PM is prolonging the war "for his own political self-preservation".
When asked if Biden believed the same, the American leader did not comment but added that "there is every reason for people to draw that conclusion".
Adding further clarity to POTUS' statement, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said: “I think the president was very clear in his answer on that, and we’ll let the prime minister speak to his own politics. The president was referencing what many critics have said.”
Biden's remarks, which were published on Wednesday, have drawn a sharp response from the Israeli government which has now accused Washington of straying from diplomatic norms.