Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points

Since the beginning of the offensive, Israel has been frequently bombing several schools of Gaza is saying they are being used by Hamas militants. The latest strike on the United Nations-run Al-Jaouni Preparatory Boys School in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed at least 14, including two children and a woman while 18 others were wounded, officials from Awda and al-Aqsa Martyrs hospitals said.