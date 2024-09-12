Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points

Amid the ever escalating tension in the Middle-East, Israel's overnight airstrikes across Gaza hit a UN school sheltering displaced Palestinian families on Wednesday alongside two homes, killing at least 34 people, including 19 women and children.
Israel's airstrike on UN-run school
Israel's strike on the UN's al-Jaouni Preparatory Boys School in the Nuseirat refugee camp killed at least 14, including two children and a woman while 18 others were wounded, officials from Awda and al-Aqsa Martyrs hospitals said.
One of the children killed was the daughter of Momin Selmi, a member of Gaza's civil defense agency, which rescues wounded and retrieves bodies after strikes, according to the Associated Press.
Israeli airstrikes kill UNRWA workers
According to the officials of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), six of its employees have been killed in a recent Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza.
Further elaborating the incident and raising concerns over the safety of volunteers, UNRWA said that it was “the highest death toll” among its staff in a single incident.
Gaza's schools at this moment are packed with tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians driven from their homes by Israeli offensives and evacuation orders.
Israel's frequent school bombings in Gaza
Since the beginning of the offensive, Israel has been frequently bombing several schools of Gaza is saying they are being used by Hamas militants.
According to a survey in July by the Education Cluster, a collection of aid groups led by UNICEF and Save the Children, over 90% of Gaza's school buildings have been severely or partially damaged in strikes.
Indian-origin Israeli soldier dead in West Bank
As tension continues to escalate, Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal, a 24-year-old Indian-origin Israeli soldier from the Bnei Menashe community from Manipur and Mizoram, was killed in a vehicle-ramming attack close to the West Bank's Beit El settlement on Thursday.
According to the footage of the incident, a truck with a Palestinian licence plate was seen veering off a busy highway and barrel full speed into an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) guard post adjacent to a bus stop before coming to a halt.
As per reports, Hanghal was a resident of Nof HaGalil and a soldier in the Kfir Brigade’s Nahshon Battalion.He immigrated to Israel from the northeastern part of India in 2020.Sergeant Hanghal's funeral will be held on Thursday.
Hamas ready for truce with Israel
As the war in Gaza continues to intensify, the Palestinian militant group Hamas recently stated that it is ready to implement an "immediate ceasefire" with Israel.
An official statement from Hamas recently confirmed that their negotiation team led by Khalil al-Hayya met with the mediators from Qatar and Egypt in Doha and agreed to a truce without any new conditions.
It has been told that senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya met with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel to discuss the latest developments in Gaza.
American activist 'unintentionally' shot dead in West Bank
On Tuesday, The Israeli military said Tuesday that an American activist who was killed in the West Bank last week was likely shot “indirectly and unintentionally” by Israeli forces who were aiming at someone else.
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old activist from Seattle who also held Turkish citizenship, was killed Friday following a demonstration against Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, according to Jonathan Pollak, an Israeli protester who witnessed the shooting.
The Israeli military said it “expresses its deepest regret” after its inquiry “found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by (Israeli army) fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator of the riot.”
Israel's war on Gaza in brief
The devastating war in Gaza has now entered its 11th month, with tens of thousands of people dead despite several international efforts to mediate a cease-fire between Israel and the Hamas militant group.
In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops launched raids in several towns backed by airstrikes, continuing a crackdown across the territory that the military says is targeting militants but has wrecked neighbourhoods and killed civilians.
Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed at least 41,084 Palestinians and wounded another 95,029, the territory's Health Ministry said. The ministry's count does not differentiate between civilians and militants.