Hamas Ready To Implement Truce With Israel | What We Know About The Gaza War Ceasefire Deal

As the war in Gaza rages on, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has stated that it is ready to implement an "immediate ceasefire" with Israel.
As per the latest reports, an official statement from the militant group has confirmed that their negotiation team led by Khalil al-Hayya met with the mediators from Qatar and Egypt in Doha and agreed to a truce without any new conditions.
Talks for a truce have failed to reach an end after the brief week-long pause in November 2023. With the war now nearing a year of fighting, mediator countries Qatar, Egypt and the United States are scrambling to set a ceasefire in motion.
As per the Hamas statement, senior official Khalil al-Hayya met with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel to discuss the latest developments in Gaza.
Following the meeting in Doha, CIA Director and chief US negotiator for the truce talks stated that a more detailed ceasefire plan will be drafted in the coming days.
As of now, the Palestinian militant group has accepted the ceasefire proposal laid out by US President Joe Biden in June.
Gaza Ceasefire Deal - What We Know
US President Joe Biden presented a detailed three-phase ceasefire plan in May to both Israel and Hamas. However, the rival states kept rejecting the proposal due to certain "unacceptable" conditions.
However, with the latest update from Hamas saying it's ready for a truce without any additional conditions, here's a look at Biden's three-phase plan.
Phase One
The first phase will last for six weeks. During this, a full and complete ceasefire will be in action, which means the withdrawal of Israeli forces from all populated areas of Gaza.
Several hostages will be released - including women and children, the injured and the elderly. This release will be made as part of an exchange deal for the release of Palestinian prisoners. The first stage will also see the urgent release of American hostages.
Additionally, the remains of the hostages who have been killed will be handed over in order to bring some closure to the families.
During this six-week ceasefire, Palestinian civilians will return to their homes across Gaza. Humanitarian assistance will also be sent into Gaza every day. In the first stage, Israel and Hamas would also negotiate on the arrangements needed for phase two.
Phase Two
The terms for phase two will be announced towards the end of the six-week ceasefire. As per the official statement from the White House, the second stage would work towards calling a permanent end to all hostilities.
However, as per Biden, as long as the negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue for phase two, the ceasefire will remain in place.
In the second phase, the exchange of the remaining hostages and Palestinian prisoners will take place. Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza as long as Hamas agrees to uphold its promise to a temporary ceasefire.
Phase Three
Once Israeli forces withdraw from Gaza to mark "the cessation of hostilities permanently," the third stage will be implemented.
In this, the reconstruction plan for Gaza will begin and the final remains of the hostages who have been killed will be returned to their families.
Israel's war on Gaza broke out after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a terror attack in southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 Israelis and taking over 200 people hostage.
Following the Hamas attack, Israel announced a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and since then, multiple attacks and bombardment in the Palestinian territory has killed around 40,000 civilians. The Israeli response has also been termed as a "genocide" against the Palestinian people.