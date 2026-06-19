JD Vance Postpones Switzerland Trip for Iran Talks Amid Backlash

Senator Roger Wicker, the chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee and a Republican from Mississippi, condemned a proposed USD 300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran. The money makes payoffs under former President Barack Obama's 2015 nuclear deal "look like a pittance by comparison," Wicker said in a statement. The new agreement "negotiates away the victories of Operation Epic Fury in ways that are completely out of step with the President’s goals," Wicker said.