JD Vance Postpones Switzerland Trip for Iran Talks Amid Backlash

US Vice President JD Vance postponed his scheduled Friday trip to Switzerland for technical talks with Iranian negotiators, citing unresolved logistical issues.
The talks follow a peace deal signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to end the West Asia conflict.
The agreement establishes a 60-day window to negotiate the technical details of a 14-point memorandum of understanding.
US Vice President JD Vance has postponed his scheduled Friday diplomatic trip to Switzerland for technical talks with Iranian negotiators. US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an immediate peace deal on Thursday to end the West Asia conflict.
The agreement extended an existing ceasefire and gave both sides 60 days to negotiate the technical details of a 14-point memorandum of understanding. Vance addressed a Thursday press conference at the White House to outline the diplomatic schedule. The US remains committed to "implement our side" of the first phase, he said, adding that the 60-day period commenced Thursday.
Logistical issues stalled the planned follow-up meetings. Vance had raised doubts about travelling to Lucerne in Switzerland for talks, with Iranian negotiators saying the date was yet to be fixed. "The plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalised... logistics of these negotiations have never been simple or predictable," a White House spokesperson said.
GOP Backlash Over Deal
Fellow Republicans launched an intense pushback against the diplomatic agreement, according to PTI. Lawmakers criticised the pact for failing to curb uranium enrichment and for providing Tehran with money to fund proxy groups.
The ceasefire pauses Operation Epic Fury, a US-led military campaign comprising air and missile strikes on Iranian nuclear, military, and strategic infrastructure.
Senator Roger Wicker, the chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee and a Republican from Mississippi, condemned a proposed USD 300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran. The money makes payoffs under former President Barack Obama's 2015 nuclear deal "look like a pittance by comparison," Wicker said in a statement. The new agreement "negotiates away the victories of Operation Epic Fury in ways that are completely out of step with the President’s goals," Wicker said.
Senator Bill Cassidy from Louisiana denounced the administration's diplomatic strategy. He called the agreement the "worst foreign policy blunder in decades," saying in a social media post, according to PTI, "Ronald Reagan is rolling over in his grave."
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas also questioned the financial concessions. "History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is not a good idea," Cruz said.
Debating Strategic Concessions
Senator John Cornyn, also from Texas, expressed alarm over the lack of significant Iranian concessions. He cited Tehran's unchecked nuclear programme, weapons arsenal, and ongoing proxy funding as serious risks, according to PTI.
Senator Thom Tillis from North Carolina highlighted the severe human and financial toll of the recent conflict. "You got to do the balance of accounts: a hundred billion roughly, maybe more, spent today; 13 dead, 365 wounded, injured..." Tillis said.
Vance dismissed the domestic backlash and defended the administration's actions. He instructed critics to have "faith" in Trump, calling the notion that the president would accept a bad deal "preposterous," according to PTI.
Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina offered a measured defence of the ongoing negotiations. "It opens up the Strait, it continues the suspension of hostilities, it creates space to see if you can get a deal... why not try," Graham said.