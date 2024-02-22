Jaahnavi Kandula Death: Seattle Cop Who Killed Her To Not Face Criminal Charges

The police officer who struck and killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula while responding to an overdose call in United States' Seattle will not face any criminal charges due to lack of "sufficient" evidence, authorities said.
The King County Prosecutor’s Office said on Wednesday they will not move forward with criminal charges against Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave, FOX13 Seattle reported.
In a statement released Wednesday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney said, "Kandula’s death is heartbreaking and impacted communities in King County and across the world."
Jaahnvi Kandula, 23, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Dave when she was crossing a street in Seattle on January 23 last year. The cop was on the way to a report of a drug overdose call and was driving 74 mph (more than 119 kmh).
Kandula was thrown 100 feet when she was struck by the speeding police patrol vehicle.
In bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department, Officer Daniel Auderer laughed about the deadly crash and dismissed any implication Dave might be at fault or that a criminal investigation was necessary.
Auderer, who was not involved in the January collision, was captured in the video saying, "But she is dead" and laughing while on the phone.
She was 26 anyway," Auderer said in the video. "She had limited value."
King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said that she believes they lack the evidence to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt, the report added.
"It is the responsibility of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to review all available evidence relating to the case involving Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave and the January 2023 collision death of Jaahnavi Kandula. After staffing this case with senior deputy prosecuting attorneys and office leadership, I have determined that we lack sufficient evidence under Washington State law to prove a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt," she said.
The statement also said that the prosecutor's office finds the comments made by Seattle Police Officer Daniel Auderer, recorded on his body-worn video, "appalling and deeply troubling."
"Officer Auderer’s comments were also unprofessional and undermined the public’s trust in the Seattle Police Department and law enforcement in general," said Manion.
"As egregious as Officer Auderer’s comments are, they do not change the PAO’s legal analysis into the conduct of Officer Dave. It is the Office of Police Accountability that bears the responsibility of disciplinary investigation and proceedings relating to Officer Auderer’s comment, not the PAO," the statement said.
Jaahnvi Kandula was a graduate student at Northeastern University at the Seattle campus. The university said in January 2023 that they would award her degree posthumously and present it to her family.