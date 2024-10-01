The Israeli military has launched widely expected ground operations in southern Lebanon, which marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah. Early Tuesday, the military announced the commencement of "limited, localized, and targeted ground raids" against Hezbollah positions in villages near the Israeli border, citing immediate threats to northern Israeli communities.
Israel Defence Forces, in their statement, said that these operations are part of Operation “Northern Arrows,” which the General Staff and the Northern Command have carefully planned and prepared for. The operation, described as limited, localized, and based on precise intelligence, is aimed at targeting “Hezbollah terrorists” situated in villages near the Israeli-Lebanese border.
IDF launches ground operations in Lebanon
The IDF announced the beginning of the ground operation on X on Tuesday. They stated, "In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel."
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had indicated the planned escalation during a meeting with local council heads in northern Israel on Monday, aiming to address the ongoing rocket fire from Hezbollah and ensure the safety of residents who have been affected by nearly a year of border clashes.
The Israeli air force and artillery have conducted "precise strikes," with local residents reporting heavy shelling and the presence of helicopters and drones in the border area. Flares in the night sky over the Lebanese town of Rmeish indicated heightened military activity.
According to the statement, this decision to initiate these ground operations was taken in alignment with directives from the Israeli political leadership. The IDF reassured the public that they are committed to ensuring the safety of Israeli citizens and facilitating the safe return of those displaced in northern Israel due to ongoing hostilities.
Israel strikes refugee camp in Lebanon
Palestinian Fatah movement commander in Lebanan, Munir al-Maqdah survived an Israeli military strike on his home in the Ein al-Hilweh refugee camp in Sidon, Lebanon, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
His son, Hassan al-Maqdah, has been killed in the attack, which has reportedly resulted in at least five fatalities and multiple injuries.
Munir al-Maqdah is identified as a brigadier general with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, a coalition of Fatah-aligned Palestinian armed groups.
At least five individuals have been confirmed dead following the Israeli military strike on the Ein al-Hilweh refugee camp in Lebanon, as reported by Al Mayadeen.
Hamas claims to have killed Israeli soldiers in Gaza
The military wing of Hamas, Qassam Brigades has claimed that it has “killed and wounded” Israeli engineering unit members in the al-Fakhari area, located east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, by detonating mines.
Israel attacks Gaza schools and homes
Six deaths have been reported in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, where an Israeli military strike targeted the Shujayea Boys School, currently sheltering displaced Palestinians.
On the other hand, an attack on two homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza has resulted in at least 13 confirmed deaths, including women and children, according to Al Jazeera reports.